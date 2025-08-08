French Fires Are Under Control But Heat Wave Set To Intensify
The deadly fires, which ignited Tuesday in the southern region of Aude, have burned more than 160 square kilometers (62 square miles), an area bigger than Paris. One person has died and at least 18 people have been injured, French authorities said.
More than 2,000 firefighters have worked for four days to control the blaze, which has damaged or destroyed more than 50 homes. The French military dispatched engineers to help firefighters, using air tankers and helicopters to drop water and retardant to help contain the fire. Strong winds fanned the fires making them spread quickly, pushing flames through vineyards and farmland that have been baked dry by a string of summer heat waves.
Light rain was falling in the area on Friday and the fire has stopped growing, authorities said. Firefighters said the blazes would be under control soon, though it could take days before they're completely extinguished. Forest areas remain closed.
Firefighters are racing to contain the blazes before the next heat wave comes, with potentially record temperatures set for Tuesday, according to forecaster Meteo France.
France has issued amber warnings in 11 regional departments starting at noon Friday. Temperatures could reach 39C in some areas, according to Meteo France. Those heat warnings are set to expand across 17 departments on Saturday, which could see temperatures 16C above normal and daytime highs approaching 41C across southern France over the weekend.
Authorities in Portugal, Spain and Greece are also on high alert for wildfires as the new round of extreme heat builds and threatens to spread across central Europe and the Mediterranean through next week.
--With assistance from Paul Tugwell.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
