Israel Blocks Entry Of 6,600 Aid Trucks Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Government Media Office in Gaza Thursday revealed that the Israeli occupation prevented entry of nearly 6,600 relief trucks, while continuing to close border crossings and undermine the work of humanitarian organisations in the Strip.
In a statement, the office explained that only 92 aid and commercial trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday, most of which were looted amid deliberate chaos and lawlessness fostered by the Israeli occupation. This, the statement added, is part of a calculated strategy of engineered starvation and disorder aimed at dismantling Palestinian society and weakening its resilience.
The statement confirmed that the total aid received so far accounts for no more than 14% of the needed amount.
The office noted that Gaza requires over 600 trucks per day to meet the minimum needs of its 2.4mn residents, in light of the near-total collapse of infrastructure due to ongoing war and systematic destruction. It held the Israeli occupation and its allies fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian catastrophe.
The statement urged the United Nations, Arab and Islamic countries, and international community to take serious action to open the crossings and ensure the flow of vital humanitarian aid, especially food, infant formula, and life-saving medicines. It also called for holding the occupation accountable for its crimes against civilians.
Gaza is currently experiencing a complete humanitarian collapse, according to assessments by UN and international organisations.
Since early March, Israeli entity imposed a total blockade on all crossings, preventing the entry of food and medical supplies. This has led to a severe shortage of essential goods in markets, the shutdown of community kitchens and charitable food distribution, and the widespread outbreak of famine.
Meanwhile, the casualty toll due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has reached 61,258 martyrs and 152,045 wounded.
The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza Thursday stated that, during the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Strip received 100 martyrs as well as 603 wounded.
It noted that there are still many victims under the rubble, with ambulances and civil defence crews unable to reach them due to a lack of accessibility and equipment.
Four Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli shelling Thursday on Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
