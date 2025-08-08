NCSA Organises Closing Ceremony Of Cyber Security Youth Summer Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) organised the closing ceremony of the 2025 Cyber Security Youth Summer Camp yesterday.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the National Cyber Security Agency Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, the agency's partners, a number of cybersecurity experts, and camp participants.

During the ceremony, Al Malki honored the Agency's camp partners, expert speakers, the winners of the Consulting Corner competition, and the teams that won the best projects.

The camp, which was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Ministry of Sports and Youth and hosted by the Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, involved the participation of approximately 400 students aged 13 to 17, representing a number of public and private schools in the State of Qatar.

Furthermore, the camp is part of the National Cybersecurity Academy's efforts to empower youth and build a knowledgeable and highly competent national generation in the field of cybersecurity, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to develop human capital and enhance digital capabilities.

On this occasion, Dalal Alaqeedi, Assistant Director of the Cybersecurity Policy and Strategies Department at the Agency, said that the camp included intensive training during which participants received theoretical and practical training in basic and advanced areas of cybersecurity, including web basics, attack analysis, networks, systems, cyber defense, and ethical hacking.

She added,“The camp focused on transforming theoretical knowledge into innovative practical solutions that respond to real-life digital challenges, which contributed to consolidating technical concepts and developing analytical thinking among participants.” She emphasized the Agency's commitment, through the camp, to providing an integrated experience that encompasses practical and theoretical aspects, in addition to various recreational and interactive activities. These activities aim to enhance team spirit, revitalize energy, and provide a stimulating and safe learning environment. This contributed to creating an atmosphere of familiarity and cooperation among participants.

In this regard, Maryam Ali Al-Nusf Al-Buainain, Director of the Schools and Students Affairs Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, expressed her pride in the fruitful partnership with the National Cyber Security Agency in organizing the second edition of the Cyber Security Youth Summer Camp 2025.

She stated:“This collaboration reflects the Ministry's commitment to expanding student activities during the summer to include advanced scientific fields such as cybersecurity, which is a fundamental pillar for building a secure digital society. The camp has contributed to raising students' awareness of digital safety and the responsible use of the internet and social media platforms, while also offering high-quality training that aligns with their future aspirations and enhances their technical and leadership skills.”

She also added:“We believe that building a digitally aware generation begins in the classroom. This partnership is a key step in that direction, and we look forward to further collaboration with national entities to broaden the impact of such initiatives across the country.”

The camp also included a series of dialogue sessions featuring a group of cybersecurity and education experts, who shared their experiences and insights into digital protection. They also provided students with career advice and real-life stories that had a positive impact on motivating participants and boosting their confidence in their abilities.