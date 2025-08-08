Firmino Headlines Fan Event As QSL Begins Promotional Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) officially kicked off its promotional campaign for the 2025-2026 season yesterday with a three-day fan engagement event at Place Vendome Mall in Lusail.

The event aims to bring fans closer to the league, encourage match attendance and build anticipation for the upcoming season.

Held at the mall's gate 1 from 4pm to 10pm, a number of special programmes and activities are on offer for fans and all attendees.

Among the standout moments was the appearance of Al Sadd's marquee signing Roberto Firmino, who was mobbed by fans eager for photos and autographs. The Brazilian forward has joined the reigning champions from Saudi's Al Ahli on a two-season deal until 2027.

Firmino was joined by his Al Sadd teammate Mustafa Tariq, as well as several other players from other clubs.

Al Ahli's Croatian defender Matej Mitrovic and Spanish international Pablo Sarabia, who recently signed with Al Arabi, also made appearances and interacted with fans.

Fans wishing to participate in and enjoy the events, accompanying atmosphere and photo opportunity with the players should be present at the designated area during the designated days.

The new QSL season get underway on August 14 with Al Rayyan meeting Al Sailiya in the opening match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.