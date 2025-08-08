Qatar Set For Clash Against South Korea

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar national basketball team is gearing up for a crucial clash against South Korea in the second round of Group A action at the 31st edition of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

The tournament, featuring 16 top Asian teams and organized by FIBA Asia, is being held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from August 5 to 17.

The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for today in King Abdullah Sports City's“The Jewel” arena. This game represents a turning point for both squads as they vie for advancement to the knockout stages.

Qatar, which secured third-place finishes in the 2003 and 2005 tournaments, enters the contest following a narrow 80-84 defeat to Lebanon in their opener.

Despite the loss, the team delivered a resilient and competitive performance, highlighted by American import Brandon Goodwin's standout effort of 33 points, five rebounds, and six assists, earning him recognition as the game's top performer.

South Korea, meanwhile, faces the challenge after a challenging start, suffering a lopsided 97-61 loss to Australia. The Australians dominated from the outset, powered by Jack McVeigh's exceptional long-range shooting that sealed an emphatic victory.

Nevertheless, South Korea boasts a storied legacy in the competition, having claimed championships in 1969 (Thailand) and 1997 (Saudi Arabia). The team is determined to mount a strong comeback in this edition.

With Australia and Lebanon leading Group A on two points each, and Qatar and South Korea tied at one point apiece, the stakes are high in the battle for the top three spots that secure qualification. Qatar will wrap up its group stage campaign against Australia on Sunday.

The Qatari delegation is led by Saadoun Sabah Al-Kuwari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Basketball Federation and Director of National Teams, with support from Team Manager Jassim Ibrahim Ashkanani and Administrative Assistant Nabil Jumaa.

Head Coach Hakan Demir of Turkey oversees the squad, assisted by Cengiz Karadag, Abdu So, Attila Yapciger, and Mohammed Fural.

A victory here would be a significant boost for Qatar's path to direct qualification or a spot in the crossover playoff games leading to the quarter-finals.

Under the tournament format, group winners advance automatically, while second- and third-place teams compete in elimination crossovers.