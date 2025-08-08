Inverness Palace Hotel & Spa Joins Worldhotels Distinctive

Hotel with spa

Built in 1890 as the first purpose-built hotel in Inverness

INVERNESS, HIGHLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Built in 1890 as the first purpose-built hotel in Inverness , the iconic Inverness Palace Hotel & Spa is proud to announce its new affiliation with the WorldHotels joining the Distinctive brand – a prestigious portfolio of independent hotels in over 175 destinations worldwide.Formerly known as the Best Western Inverness Palace Hotel & Spa, the hotel remains under the long-standing ownership of Scottish family-run Milton Hotels Ltd., who have overseen a significant refurbishment and repositioning programme over the past decade.Mark Scobbie, General Manager, said:“Our extensive refurbishment of the Inverness Palace Hotel & Spa is inspired by our rich history and exceptional location on the River Ness, directly opposite the soon-to-open Inverness Castle Visitor Attraction. The riverside setting, right in the heart of Inverness, creates a warm Highland welcome for guests – whether visiting for a relaxing break or a business trip to the Highlands.”Tracey Wilding, Director - Milton Hotels Ltd, added:“The Inverness Palace Hotel & Spa has always held a special place in our family located in the heart of the city. This new chapter with WorldHotels reflects our commitment to continual improvement while preserving the unique charm and character that our guests love. We're excited to bring even more visibility to Inverness and to welcome visitors from around the world to experience true Highland hospitality.”The transition to Inverness Palace Hotel & Spa, WorldHotels Distinctive, marks a natural evolution for the property as it continues to invest in the guest experience. Recent enhancements include a newly refurbished front elevation, updated riverside terrace, and a new spa partner – all contributing to a refreshed and elevated stay.This move follows 20 successful years with the Best Western brand and reflects the hotel's commitment to delivering a distinctive, high-quality experience, while staying true to its independent character and local heritage.Inverness Palace Hotel & Spa:

