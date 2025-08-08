Winning Farms In Best Mixed Rutab Basket Competition Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of the festival activities, the results of the Best Mixed Rutab Basket Competition were announced on Wednesday.

The first place was awarded jointly to Yousef Ahmed Al-Taher Farm and Umm Ghuwailina Farm. Second place went to Nasser bin Ali bin Khamis Al-Kuwari Farm, while third place was awarded to Hussain Saeed Al-Khayarin Farm.

The 10th Local Rutab Festival, organized by the Ministry of Municipality in cooperation with the Souq Waqif Administration, will conclude this evening (Thursday), after running for fifteen days with the participation of 114 local farms.

The event attracted a large turnout from the public, who flocked to purchase various types of rutab on display.