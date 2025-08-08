Abandoned Vessel Removed From Al Wakrah Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Public Cleaning Department, represented by the Beaches and Islands Section (Field Operations), recently removed an abandoned vessel from Al Wakrah Port, following the completion of all legal procedures stipulated in Public Hygiene Law No. (18) of 2017, as amended by Law No. (6) of 2023.

The vessel was towed, dismantled, and transported to the official landfill.

The total waste removed amounted to approximately 8.58 tonnes, after the expiration of the legal notice period indicated on the warning notice affixed to the vessel, in accordance with the standard procedures for such cases.