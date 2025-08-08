Avika Gor On Fiance Getting Tattoo On 'Pati Patni Aur Panga': I'll Hold Close Forever

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Amidst a risk challenge on the couple's reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, Avika Gor's fiance, Milind Chandwani, got a tattoo in her honour, a gesture the actress said she will cherish forever.

In the latest episode in the high-stakes challenge, partners had to show their dedication in the most creative and impactful way possible.

Talking about her fiance getting a tattoo, Avika said:“Milind always said he'd get this tattoo for me someday but I never imagined it would happen like this on national television, in front of the world. That moment wasn't about a task or strategy. It was Milind, raw and real, doing something he'd always dreamed of just for me.”

“Watching him go through with it, I was overwhelmed. It wasn't just ink on skin, it was love, loyalty, and a silent promise that spoke louder than any words. I felt seen, I felt proud, and most of all, I felt deeply loved.”

She added: In a space where everything is unpredictable, what Milind did was pure, honest, and unforgettable. That tattoo now carries more than just meaning it carries a moment that I'll hold close forever.”

Munawar is currently seen as a co-host in the new reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" with Sonali Bendre.

The show airs on Colors TV on August 2, featuring a diverse mix of celebrity couples as contestants. The lineup includes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

It was on June 11, when Avika announced that she had been 'rokafied'. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures from her roka ceremony.

She wrote,“He asked, I smiled, I cried (in that order), and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy, background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and“let's carry a first-aid kit just in case (sic)”.

“I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just... Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over - arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical #Engaged #Rokafied”.