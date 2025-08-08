Riyadh To Host Global Leaders At 2Nd Edition Of The World Stadiums & Arena Development Summit

403
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Worldlink Conferences is proud to announce the 2nd Edition of World Stadiums and Arena Development Summit , taking place on 1st & 2nd September 2025 in Riyadh . The summit serves as the region's leading platform for government stakeholders, developers, architects, and global industry leaders shaping the future of sports infrastructure and mega-event planning.
Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the event will spotlight innovative approaches to stadium and venue development - emphasizing sustainable construction, smart infrastructure, and forward-thinking design. It serves as a platform to support the Kingdom's transformation into a global hub for world-class facilities, while promoting long-term economic growth, tourism, and environmental responsibility. This year's speaker lineup features an exceptional array of senior experts from world-renowned organizations, including:
Date: 1–2 September 2025
Venue: Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
-
Nadine Shehab – Lead Cost Manager, Turner & Townsend
Dragana Linden – Executive Director and Board Member, Alliance Investment Company
Michael Palassis – Executive Director, Paxon Group
Eng. Meshal Aldeaijy – Strategic Planning and Execution Advisor
Noor Binsaleh – Next-Gen Saudi Leader Consultancy, Associate Professional Athlete
Fatemeh Hosseini – Associate, Populous
Danilo Arba – PMO Director, MACE
Noushadali Kayalmadathil – Executive Director – Development Management Office, Qiddiya
Jena Ladhani – CEO, CBRE Saudi Arabia
Tamim El Abed – Project Director, Jacobs Engineering
Neil Ross – Director – Sports Strategy, Qiddiya
Alexis Dijksterhuis – Head of Sports, Leisure & Entertainment MEA, JLL
Sander Troost – Associate Partner, gmp Architects
Hatim Morsy-Fahmy – Director, Major Projects
Dr. Kam Al-Mazrui – Director of Sports & Events Middle East, Mott MacDonald
Josep Manel Santiago – CEO, Figueras
Piotr Ostafin – Area Manager Middle East, Figueras
Juerg Kronenberg – Vice President, Bain and Company Middle East Inc
