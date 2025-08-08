Riyadh To Host Global Leaders At 2Nd Edition Of The World Stadiums & Arena Development Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Worldlink Conferences is proud to announce the, taking place onin. The summit serves as the region's leading platform for government stakeholders, developers, architects, and global industry leaders shaping the future of sports infrastructure and mega-event planning.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the event will spotlight innovative approaches to stadium and venue development - emphasizing sustainable construction, smart infrastructure, and forward-thinking design. It serves as a platform to support the Kingdom's transformation into a global hub for world-class facilities, while promoting long-term economic growth, tourism, and environmental responsibility.



Nadine Shehab – Lead Cost Manager, Turner & Townsend

Dragana Linden – Executive Director and Board Member, Alliance Investment Company

Michael Palassis – Executive Director, Paxon Group

Eng. Meshal Aldeaijy – Strategic Planning and Execution Advisor

Noor Binsaleh – Next-Gen Saudi Leader Consultancy, Associate Professional Athlete

Fatemeh Hosseini – Associate, Populous

Danilo Arba – PMO Director, MACE

Noushadali Kayalmadathil – Executive Director – Development Management Office, Qiddiya

Jena Ladhani – CEO, CBRE Saudi Arabia

Tamim El Abed – Project Director, Jacobs Engineering

Neil Ross – Director – Sports Strategy, Qiddiya

Alexis Dijksterhuis – Head of Sports, Leisure & Entertainment MEA, JLL

Sander Troost – Associate Partner, gmp Architects

Hatim Morsy-Fahmy – Director, Major Projects

Dr. Kam Al-Mazrui – Director of Sports & Events Middle East, Mott MacDonald

Josep Manel Santiago – CEO, Figueras

Piotr Ostafin – Area Manager Middle East, Figueras Juerg Kronenberg – Vice President, Bain and Company Middle East Inc

This year's speaker lineup features an exceptional array of senior experts from world-renowned organizations, including:

...and more to be announced!

The World Stadiums and Arena Development Summit is designed to foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration across the ecosystem of sports and live entertainment infrastructure. Attendees will gain insights into regional mega-projects, global trends in stadium architecture, fan experience innovations, sustainability, and public-private partnership models.

to join this world-class gathering of 400+ stakeholders transforming the future of venues in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

1–2 September 2025Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia