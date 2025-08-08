Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Riyadh To Host Global Leaders At 2Nd Edition Of The World Stadiums & Arena Development Summit

2025-08-08 01:00:12
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Worldlink Conferences is proud to announce the 2nd Edition of World Stadiums and Arena Development Summit , taking place on 1st & 2nd September 2025 in Riyadh . The summit serves as the region's leading platform for government stakeholders, developers, architects, and global industry leaders shaping the future of sports infrastructure and mega-event planning.


Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the event will spotlight innovative approaches to stadium and venue development - emphasizing sustainable construction, smart infrastructure, and forward-thinking design. It serves as a platform to support the Kingdom's transformation into a global hub for world-class facilities, while promoting long-term economic growth, tourism, and environmental responsibility.

This year's speaker lineup features an exceptional array of senior experts from world-renowned organizations, including:
  • Nadine Shehab – Lead Cost Manager, Turner & Townsend
  • Dragana Linden – Executive Director and Board Member, Alliance Investment Company
  • Michael Palassis – Executive Director, Paxon Group
  • Eng. Meshal Aldeaijy – Strategic Planning and Execution Advisor
  • Noor Binsaleh – Next-Gen Saudi Leader Consultancy, Associate Professional Athlete
  • Fatemeh Hosseini – Associate, Populous
  • Danilo Arba – PMO Director, MACE
  • Noushadali Kayalmadathil – Executive Director – Development Management Office, Qiddiya
  • Jena Ladhani – CEO, CBRE Saudi Arabia
  • Tamim El Abed – Project Director, Jacobs Engineering
  • Neil Ross – Director – Sports Strategy, Qiddiya
  • Alexis Dijksterhuis – Head of Sports, Leisure & Entertainment MEA, JLL
  • Sander Troost – Associate Partner, gmp Architects
  • Hatim Morsy-Fahmy – Director, Major Projects
  • Dr. Kam Al-Mazrui – Director of Sports & Events Middle East, Mott MacDonald
  • Josep Manel Santiago – CEO, Figueras
  • Piotr Ostafin – Area Manager Middle East, Figueras
  • Juerg Kronenberg – Vice President, Bain and Company Middle East Inc

...and more to be announced!

The World Stadiums and Arena Development Summit is designed to foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration across the ecosystem of sports and live entertainment infrastructure. Attendees will gain insights into regional mega-projects, global trends in stadium architecture, fan experience innovations, sustainability, and public-private partnership models.

Register today to join this world-class gathering of 400+ stakeholders transforming the future of venues in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Visit:
Date: 1–2 September 2025
Venue: Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

