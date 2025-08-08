Glycol Chilling Systems Market Set To Hit $7.9 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 7, 2025 4:36 am - Industry revenue for Glycol Chilling Systems is estimated to rise to $7.9 billion by 2035 from $3.0 billion of 2024. The revenue growth of market players is expected to average at 9.2% annually for the period 2024 to 2035.

Glycol Chilling Systems is critical across several key applications including brewing & distillation, process cooling, hvac systems and data centers. The report unwinds growth & revenue expansion opportunities at Glycol Chilling Systems's Technical Classification, Healthcare Facility Type, Therapeutic Applications, Patient Age Group and Distribution Channels including industry revenue forecast.

Industry Leadership and Competitive Landscape

The Glycol Chilling Systems market is characterized by intense competition, with a number of leading players such as Advantage Engineering, G&D Chillers, Thermal Care Inc., Koolant Koolers, North Slope Chillers, Cold Shot Chillers, General Air Products, BV Thermal Systems, Legacy Chiller Systems USA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pro Refrigeration Inc. and Carrier Global Corporation.

The Glycol Chilling Systems market is projected to expand substantially, driven by rising demand in brewing industry and technological advancements. This growth is expected to be further supported by Industry trends like Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry.

Moreover, the key opportunities, such as expanding industrial applications, technological innovations and strategic collaborations, are anticipated to create revenue pockets in major demand hubs including U.S., Germany, China, Japan and UK.

Regional Shifts and Evolving Eco Systems

North America and Asia Pacific are the two most active and leading regions in the market. With challenges like high initial investment and energy efficiency concerns, Glycol Chilling Systems market's eco system from raw material procurement / component manufacturing / system assembly to distribution & end-user is expected to evolve & expand further; and industry players will make strategic advancement in emerging markets including Brazil, India and South Africa for revenue diversification and TAM expansion.

Detailed Analysis -

Download Free Sample -

About DataString Consulting

DataString Consulting delivers a comprehensive suite of market research and business intelligence solutions for both B2B and B2C sectors all under one roof. From precise, targeted insights to fully customized market research reports, our services are built to align with each client's strategic goals. With a leadership team boasting over 30 years of combined experience serving Fortune 500 companies, we offer high-impact research and data services across global markets.

Our service portfolio is designed to support organizations of all sizes. As pioneers of a collaborative and cost-efficient model, we are shaping a sustainable ecosystem where market research firms, consultancies, and corporate teams can access reliable, decision-ready insights-without the overhead of traditional research operations.

Contact:

Mr. Mark Lawson

DataString Consulting

...

...