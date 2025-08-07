Bengaluru Weather: More Showers To Loom Over City As IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'
A yellow alert indicating moderate rainfall has been issued for the following districts: Bangalore Rural, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Hassan, Mysuru, Kolar, Chitradurga, Davangere , Koppal, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Yadgir, Raichur, and Bidar.
Also Read | Rainfall alert! IMD issues orange warning for Himachal, UP, 10 other statesHeavy Rain Forecast for Coastal Karnataka
In Coastal Karnataka, districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph).Showers Predicted in North Interior Karnataka
Meanwhile, in North Interior Karnataka, heavy rain and thundershowers with gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are expected at one or two places over Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, and Dharwad districts.
The weather agency has also predicted continued rainfall and thundershowers in Bengaluru throughout the week.Weekly Weather Forecast: Bengaluru to See Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rainfall Ahead
Bengaluru is expected to experience relatively stable weather over the coming week, with daytime temperatures hovering around 29°C and nighttime lows settling near 20°C.
Humidity levels are likely to remain between 65% and 85%, creating a cool and damp atmosphere across the city. Skies will generally stay cloudy, with moderate rainfall expected throughout the week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warnings, suggesting a low risk of severe weather conditions. However, rainfall may pick up slightly towards the weekend, with increased intensity forecast in the latter part of the week.
