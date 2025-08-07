Zelensky Appoints Heads Of SBU Directorates In Kirovohrad, Poltava Regions
"Appoint Taras Leonidovych Kozlov as head of the Security Service of Ukraine directorate in the Kirovohrad region," Decree No. 587/2025 states.
"Appoint Kostiantyn Ivanovych Semeniuk as head of the Security Service of Ukraine directorate in the Poltava region," Decree No. 588/2025 reads.
Photo: SBU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment