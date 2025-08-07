Zelensky Appoints Heads Of SBU Directorates In Kirovohrad, Poltava Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The respective decrees, dated August 6, were published on the official website of the president, according to Ukrinform.

"Appoint Taras Leonidovych Kozlov as head of the Security Service of Ukraine directorate in the Kirovohrad region," Decree No. 587/2025 states.

"Appoint Kostiantyn Ivanovych Semeniuk as head of the Security Service of Ukraine directorate in the Poltava region," Decree No. 588/2025 reads.

Photo: SBU