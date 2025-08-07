Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline Insight 2025: Innovations In Gene Therapy, Ablation Technologies, And Antiarrhythmic Drug Development Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline"The treatment landscape for ventricular tachycardia (VT) is evolving, driven by advances in mechanistic understanding and personalized care. VT, a serious arrhythmia often linked to structural heart disease or prior heart attacks, remains challenging to manage. While ICDs and catheter ablation are standard treatments, high recurrence rates and limited long-term options are spurring innovation in both drug and interventional therapies.

DelveInsight's“ Ventricular Tachycardia – Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the therapeutic pipeline, highlighting over a dozen companies actively exploring novel strategies to address both monomorphic and polymorphic VT. From next-generation antiarrhythmic drugs to targeted gene therapy and non-invasive ablation modalities, the development pipeline reflects a shift toward disease-modifying approaches rather than symptomatic control alone. Several agents are progressing through early- to mid-stage clinical trials, aiming to address unmet needs in VT prevention, suppression, and recurrence reduction.

Emerging therapies such as VX-150 (Nav1.8 inhibitor) and dronedarone analogs are being evaluated for their potential to provide rhythm control without the adverse effects associated with older agents like amiodarone. Simultaneously, efforts in gene silencing and RNA-based therapies seek to modulate arrhythmogenic substrates at the molecular level. Advancements in stereotactic radioablation are offering promise as a non-invasive alternative for refractory VT, especially for patients unsuitable for traditional ablation.

The 2025 outlook for VT therapeutics is promising, with the convergence of precision electrophysiology, imaging-guided interventions, and targeted pharmacology reshaping the management paradigm. As the focus broadens beyond acute rhythm termination to long-term disease control, the pipeline is expected to deliver safer, more effective, and personalized treatment solutions for patients with VT.

Key Takeaways from the Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline Report

. DelveInsight's Ventricular Tachycardia pipeline analysis depicts a strong space with 5+ active players working to develop 7+ pipeline drugs for Ventricular Tachycardia treatment.

. The leading Ventricular Tachycardia companies include Espero BioPharma, CTP amio Vivasc Therapeutics, Aladorian - ARMGO Pharma, RyR2 Research Program, and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Ventricular Tachycardia treatment landscape.

. In June 2025, Milestone Pharmaceuticals submitted a response to the FDA's Complete Response Letter for CARDAMYST (etripamil) nasal spray, aimed at treating acute paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) in adults. FDA review and PDUFA date are expected within 2 to 6 months.

. In December 2024, Field Medical announced that its FieldForce ablation system received FDA Breakthrough Device designation and was accepted into the Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP) pilot for treating sustained monomorphic scar-related ventricular tachycardia (VT).

Ventricular Tachycardia Overview

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) is a fast, abnormal heart rhythm originating from the ventricles, the lower chambers of the heart. It causes the heart to beat rapidly-often over 100 beats per minute-reducing its ability to pump blood effectively. VT can be life-threatening, especially if it lasts for more than a few seconds or occurs repeatedly, as it may lead to ventricular fibrillation and sudden cardiac arrest.

VT is often associated with underlying heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, or previous heart attacks. Symptoms may include palpitations, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, or loss of consciousness. Diagnosis typically involves electrocardiograms (ECG) and other cardiac tests. Treatment options range from medications and catheter ablation to implantable devices like implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) to prevent sudden death.

Ventricular Tachycardia Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

ARM210: ARMGO Pharma

ARM210 is a small molecule designed to bind to and repair leaky ryanodine receptor (RyR) channels, as shown in laboratory studies using muscle biopsies from patients with RYR1-related myopathies (RYR1-RM). It is being developed to treat Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CPVT), a rare and potentially fatal form of ventricular tachycardia caused by mutations in the ryanodine receptor 2 (RyR2), which plays a critical role in regulating cellular calcium (Ca2+) homeostasis.

Ventricular Tachycardia Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination.

By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

. Intranasal

. Intrathecal

. Intravenous

. Oral

. Oral/Intravenous

. Parenteral

. Subcutaneous

. Subcutaneous/Intramuscular

. Transdermal

By Molecule Type

. Antisense oligonucleotide

. Gene therapy

. Hormones

. Neuropeptides

. Oligonucleotides

. Small Molecule

. Triglyceride

Scope of the Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline Report

. Coverage: Global

. Key Ventricular Tachycardia Companies: Espero BioPharma, CTP amio Vivasc Therapeutics, Aladorian - ARMGO Pharma, RyR2 Research Program, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline: Overview

4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

7. Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Ventricular Tachycardia Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Therapeutic Assessment

10. Inactive Products

11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

12. Key Companies

13. Key Products

14. Unmet Needs

15. Market Drivers and Barriers

16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17. Analyst Views

18. Appendix

