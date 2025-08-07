Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd Launches Free Global Tariff Lookup Tool
Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd today unveiled its Free Global Tariff Lookup Tool, offering businesses instant access to up-to-the-minute duty rates, preferential trade-agreement details, and compliance requirements for any country pair. The tool is available at with no registration required.
“In a market where tariff changes can happen overnight, our new lookup tool removes uncertainty and empowers exporters, importers, and logistics professionals to plan with confidence,” said H.L. Santharam, CEO of Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd.“By making this service completely free, we're helping companies of every size compete more effectively on the global stage.”
Key Free Features
Live, Daily Updates: All tariff rates and regulatory changes refreshed every 24 hours
Global Coverage: Data for all major trade lanes and markets
Trade Agreement Library: Full texts and rules of origin for dozens of FTAs
Regulatory Briefs: User-friendly summaries of licensing, documentation, and compliance steps
Easy Integration: Five-minute embed code for your website, backed by full technical support
Premium Services for Registered UsersAs an official partner of the International Centre for Trade Transparency, Connect Cargo also offers discounted access to ADAMftd-the world's largest global trade-data platform. Registered users unlock:
Real-World Market Prices: Pricing derived from billions of customs records
Demand-Trend Analytics: Visual dashboards highlighting emerging opportunities
Importer & Exporter Profiles: Verified company data and key-decision-maker contacts
Special Offer: Subscriptions start at $1,350 USD per year via Connect Cargo's affiliate portal: .
“Transparent, reliable tariff intelligence is the backbone of efficient trade,” said Daisy Mae Dela Torre, Tariff Project Lead at the International Centre for Trade Transparency.“Connect Cargo's free tool, powered by ADAMftd's analytics, ensures every business-large or small-can navigate today's complex trade environment with ease.”
About Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd
Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd is owned and managed by logistics professionals with over three decades of hands-on experience connectcargo . A well-established air and ocean freight forwarder for both general and project cargo, Connect Cargo delivers end-to-end solutions-including customs brokerage, warehousing, transportation, and DG/perishables handling-through its corporate office in Chennai and branches in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Tuticorin.
About the International Centre for Trade Transparency and ADAMftd
The International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) is a UK-incorporated spin-off of the International Trade Council, founded in 2022 with a mandate to bring unparalleled transparency to global commerce. ICTTM has established Memoranda of Understanding with governments, national and regional chambers of commerce, and leading industry associations to democratize access to import-export data and level the playing field for businesses of all sizes. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADAMftd (Advanced Data Analytics and Modeling for Foreign Trade Data), ICTTM delivers the largest collection of global trade data in the world, consolidating billions of customs records, 257 million company profiles, and 120 million verified contacts into a single, AI-powered SaaS platform. By unifying historical and live trade flows, tariff schedules, free-trade-agreement details, and shipment insights, ADAMftd empowers businesses, governments, and researchers with instant, reliable market intelligence, and trade compliance information. Learn more at and .
Press Release Contacts:
H.L. Santharam
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd
2nd Floor, Unit A,“Heavitree”
New Door #47, Spur Tank Road
Chetpet, Chennai 600031, India
Phone: +91 94440 45956
Email: ...
Daisy Mae Torres
Tariff Projects Manager
International Centre for Trade Transparency Limited
71-75, Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H9JQ. United Kingdom.
Email: ...
Phone: +442045861690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment