Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd Launches Free Global Tariff Lookup Tool

MENAFN - GetNews) Live, daily-updated tariff schedules, trade agreements, and export/import regulations-now free for all

Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd today unveiled its Free Global Tariff Lookup Tool, offering businesses instant access to up-to-the-minute duty rates, preferential trade-agreement details, and compliance requirements for any country pair. The tool is available at with no registration required.

“In a market where tariff changes can happen overnight, our new lookup tool removes uncertainty and empowers exporters, importers, and logistics professionals to plan with confidence,” said H.L. Santharam, CEO of Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd.“By making this service completely free, we're helping companies of every size compete more effectively on the global stage.”

Key Free Features



Live, Daily Updates: All tariff rates and regulatory changes refreshed every 24 hours

Global Coverage: Data for all major trade lanes and markets

Trade Agreement Library: Full texts and rules of origin for dozens of FTAs

Regulatory Briefs: User-friendly summaries of licensing, documentation, and compliance steps Easy Integration: Five-minute embed code for your website, backed by full technical support

Premium Services for Registered UsersAs an official partner of the International Centre for Trade Transparency, Connect Cargo also offers discounted access to ADAMftd-the world's largest global trade-data platform. Registered users unlock:



Real-World Market Prices: Pricing derived from billions of customs records

Demand-Trend Analytics: Visual dashboards highlighting emerging opportunities Importer & Exporter Profiles: Verified company data and key-decision-maker contacts

Special Offer: Subscriptions start at $1,350 USD per year via Connect Cargo's affiliate portal: .

“Transparent, reliable tariff intelligence is the backbone of efficient trade,” said Daisy Mae Dela Torre, Tariff Project Lead at the International Centre for Trade Transparency.“Connect Cargo's free tool, powered by ADAMftd's analytics, ensures every business-large or small-can navigate today's complex trade environment with ease.”

About Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd

Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd is owned and managed by logistics professionals with over three decades of hands-on experience connectcargo . A well-established air and ocean freight forwarder for both general and project cargo, Connect Cargo delivers end-to-end solutions-including customs brokerage, warehousing, transportation, and DG/perishables handling-through its corporate office in Chennai and branches in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Tuticorin.

About the International Centre for Trade Transparency and ADAMftd

The International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) is a UK-incorporated spin-off of the International Trade Council, founded in 2022 with a mandate to bring unparalleled transparency to global commerce. ICTTM has established Memoranda of Understanding with governments, national and regional chambers of commerce, and leading industry associations to democratize access to import-export data and level the playing field for businesses of all sizes. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADAMftd (Advanced Data Analytics and Modeling for Foreign Trade Data), ICTTM delivers the largest collection of global trade data in the world, consolidating billions of customs records, 257 million company profiles, and 120 million verified contacts into a single, AI-powered SaaS platform. By unifying historical and live trade flows, tariff schedules, free-trade-agreement details, and shipment insights, ADAMftd empowers businesses, governments, and researchers with instant, reliable market intelligence, and trade compliance information. Learn more at and .

Press Release Contacts:

H.L. Santharam

Chief Executive Officer

Connect Cargo Pvt Ltd

2nd Floor, Unit A,“Heavitree”

New Door #47, Spur Tank Road

Chetpet, Chennai 600031, India

Phone: +91 94440 45956

Email: ...

Daisy Mae Torres

Tariff Projects Manager

International Centre for Trade Transparency Limited

71-75, Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H9JQ. United Kingdom.

Email: ...

Phone: +442045861690