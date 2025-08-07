New Children's Book There's An Elevator In My Closet Unlocks Magical Worlds And Midnight Adventures

Parents and young readers alike are about to discover a story that opens the door to endless imagination. There's an Elevator in My Closet, the charming debut picture book by Charlie Fox, invites children ages 3 to 10 into a whimsical world where ordinary bedrooms hide extraordinary secrets. When the clock strikes midnight siblings Hunter and Sarah make an astonishing discovery. Inside Hunter's closet is a hidden elevator that only appears at midnight. But this is no ordinary elevator. It is a magical portal that whisks them away to distant worlds futuristic cities enchanted forests and even back in time. Each journey brings thrilling surprises delightful characters and heartwarming lessons about courage creativity and the bonds of family.

About the Book

What makes There's an Elevator in My Close stand out is how it taps into every child's dream that something magical might be hidden just around the corner or inside their own closet. It is a celebration of wonder sparking curiosity and creativity while offering wholesome heroes in Hunter and Sarah two brave kind and clever siblings. Their teamwork and shared secret bring emotional warmth to the adventure making it not only exciting but deeply relatable for families looking for uplifting stories about positive sibling bonds.

The book's richly imagined settings and clever premise encourage children to think. Where would you go if you found a secret elevator? How would you handle what you found? Parents and educators will appreciate how it subtly promotes critical thinking and problem solving while young readers will simply love the thrill of the ride.

Perfect for cozy bedtime reading the midnight theme creates an enchanting atmosphere that is both comforting and exciting. With its re readable charm and endless possibilities for sequels There's an Elevator in My Closet is more than a book. It is the beginning of a magical journey.

About the Author

Charlie Fox lives in Toronto with his wife Brooke and their two young sons whose endless curiosity and imagination inspired him to write this story. By day Charlie works in the world of finance but his greatest joy comes at bedtime when whispered stories and wild ideas turn into something more. There's an Elevator in My Closet began as a gift for his boys a way to capture their questions and dreams on the page. With his debut book Charlie hopes to spark imagination and togetherness in families everywhere. This is just the beginning of his storytelling journey and he is excited to share it with readers of all ages.