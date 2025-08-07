Parkit Enterprise Reports Q2 2025 Results
| Three months ended
June 30, 2025
|
|
| Three months ended
June 30, 2024
|
|
|Change in $
|
|Change in %
|
|Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|18,159,326
|
|$
|(445,893
|)
|$
|18,605,219
|
|
|Add / (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share of loss (income) from equity-accounted investees
|
|7,420,782
|
|
|(43,634
|)
|
|7,464,416
|
|
|Depreciation
|
|2,386,474
|
|
|2,190,338
|
|
|196,136
|
|
|Realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments
|
|(905,656
|)
|
|(220,453
|)
|
|(685,203
|)
|
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
|(241,906
|)
|
|28,744
|
|
|(270,650
|)
|
|Gain on disposition
|
|(24,804,916
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(24,804,916
|)
|
|Unrealized gain or loss on Investments at fair value
|
|258,065
|
|
|-
|
|
|258,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FFO
|$
|2,272,169
|
|$
|1,509,102
|
|$
|763,067
|
|51%
|
|FFO per share
|$
|0.01
|
|$
|0.01
|
|$
|0.00
|
|
|
|
| Six months ended
June 30, 2025
|
|
| Six months ended
June 30, 2024
|
|
|Change in $
|
|
|Change in %
|
|Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|16,638,526
|
|$
|(281,022
|)
|$
|16,919,548
|
|
|
|Add / (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share of loss from equity-accounted investees
|
|7,600,819
|
|
|78,804
|
|
|7,522,015
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|
|4,777,947
|
|
|4,313,472
|
|
|464,475
|
|
|
|Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
|(270,502
|)
|
|(1,310,626
|)
|
|1,040,124
|
|
|
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
|(246,219
|)
|
|88,443
|
|
|(334,662
|)
|
|
|Gain on disposition
|
|(24,804,916
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(24,804,916
|)
|
|
|Unrealized gain or loss on Investments at fair value
|
|258,065
|
|
|-
|
|
|258,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FFO
|$
|3,953,720
|
|$
|2,889,071
|
|$
|1,064,649
|
|
|37%
|
|FFO per share
|$
|0.02
|
|$
|0.01
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|
" Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI " is a non-IFRS financial measure used by management in evaluating the performance of properties fully owned by the Company in the current and prior year comparative periods. Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI enables investors to evaluate our operating performance, especially to assess the effectiveness of our management of properties generating NOI growth from existing properties. Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI is not defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers.
Net operating income ("NOI") is a non-IFRS measure commonly used as a measurement tool in real estate businesses. NOI is equal to net rental income (" NRI ") presented in the Corporation's Financial Statements. NRI is defined as investment properties revenue less investment properties operating costs. NRI does not include interest expense or income, depreciation and amortization, corporate administrative costs, share-based compensation costs or taxes. NRI assists management in assessing profitability and valuation from principal business activities.
Both Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI should not be viewed as alternatives to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from Parkit's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Both Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI should not be interpreted as indicators of cash generated from operating activities and neither are indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. Both Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI are simply additional measures of operating performance which highlight trends in Parkit's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. In addition, Parkit's definition of, and use of, both Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI, respectively, may differ from, and not be comparable to, Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI and NOI used by other companies.
When comparing the Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI on a year-over-year basis for the three and twelve months, the Company excludes investment properties acquired or disposed on or after the beginning of the prior year period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the Company excludes investment properties acquired or disposed on or after January 1, 2024. The Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI is calculated by taking NOI and excluding the impact of NOI from acquisitions, NOI from straight-line rent and NOI from unstabilized properties.
The Company reconciles the Stabilized Comparative Properties NOI to net rental income as follows:
|
|
| Three months ended
June 30, 2025
|
|
| Three months ended
June 30, 2024
|
|
|Change in $
|
|
|Change in %
|
|Stabilized comparative properties NOI
|$
|3,226,667
|
|$
|2,956,613
|
|$
|270,054
|
|
|9%
|
|NOI from newly acquired properties
|
|282,613
|
|
|-
|
|
|282,613
|
|
|
|NOI from disposed properties
|
|1,497,897
|
|
|1,226,358
|
|
|271,539
|
|
|
|Straight line rent
|
|249,310
|
|
|173,560
|
|
|75,750
|
|
|
|NOI from unstabilized properties
|
|7,026
|
|
|(99,766
|)
|
|106,792
|
|
|
|Net rental income
|$
|5,263,513
|
|$
|4,256,765
|
|$
|1,006,748
|
|
|24%
|
|
|
| Six months ended
June 30, 2025
|
|
| Six months ended
June 30, 2024
|
|
|Change in $
|
|
|Change in %
|
|Stabilized comparative properties NOI
|$
|6,470,316
|
|$
|5,813,809
|
|$
|656,507
|
|
|11%
|
|NOI from newly acquired properties
|
|573,295
|
|
|-
|
|
|573,295
|
|
|
|NOI from disposed properties
|
|2,714,545
|
|
|2,347,488
|
|
|367,057
|
|
|
|Straight line rent
|
|461,476
|
|
|367,480
|
|
|93,996
|
|
|
|NOI from unstabilized properties
|
|(70,083
|)
|
|(241,596
|)
|
|171,513
|
|
|
|Net rental income
|$
|10,149,549
|
|$
|8,287,181
|
|$
|1,862,368
|
|
|22%
|
About Parkit Enterprise Inc.
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).
For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:
Investor Relations
Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881
Email: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: Parkit continuing to be disciplined on acquisitions; Parkit's expectations to increase revenue, NRI and FFO for 2025; Parkits ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and create value, while carefully managing risks and capital allocation in the current market environment; and Parkit's focus on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. This forward-looking information reflects Parkit's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Parkit and on assumptions Parkit believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the industrial real estate business and the economy generally; continued consumer interest in Parkit's services and products; Parkit's continued ability to acquire properties that are in-line with its strategic focus, including prioritizing environmental investments; Parkit's continuing ability to grow its portfolio of investment properties; and Parkit's past results continuing to be an indicator of future results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties, and factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of Parkit's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Parkit; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; the lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Parkit's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at . Although Parkit has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Parkit as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Parkit expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
The expectations to continue to be disciplined on acquisitions and to increase Parkit's revenue, NRI and FFO for 2025 contained in this news release may be considered a financial outlook as defined by applicable securities legislation. Such information and any other financial outlooks contained in this news release have been approved by management of Parkit as of the date hereof. Such financial outlooks are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future business of Parkit. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Parkit Enterprise Inc.
