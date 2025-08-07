Jenny Martinez Launches Mesa Mia, A Vibrant New Food Brand Inspired By Authentic Latin Home Cooking, In Partnership With Xcel Brands And TSC Product Lab

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company known for building influential, creator-led brands, today announced a strategic licensing partnership with TSC Product Lab to launch Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez-a dynamic new food brand inspired by the bold flavors, rich traditions, and spirit of Latin cooking.

Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez will offer a curated line of food products designed to bring delicious, authentic meals to the kitchens of Jenny's fans with ease and flair. The product assortment will include chips, salsas, proteins, meals, drink mixes, and more. This collaboration unites Xcel's expertise in omnichannel brand development with TSC Product Lab's strength in product innovation with Jenny's beloved cooking style.

“We are proud to partner with Jenny and TSC Product Lab to turn her passion and vibrant personality into a brand that will inspire families across the country,” said Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands.

Jenny Martinez-Latina home cook, social media powerhouse, and creator of the brand Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez-has cultivated a following by sharing colorful, flavorful dishes and heartfelt stories from her kitchen. Her approachable style, combined with a deep love for family and culture, resonates with millions of home cooks seeking connection through food.

“I created Mesa Mia so everyone can bring the joy of Latin cooking into their kitchen with ease. Every Mesa Mia product is a celebration of my family's traditions and the love we share through food,” said Jenny Martinez.“These are the flavors I grew up with, and I'm so proud to bring a little piece of my cooking into your home.”

Rick Lapine, President of TSC Product Lab, added,“Mesa Mia is a celebration of culture, flavor, and connection-and working with Jenny to bring it to life has been nothing short of inspiring. This is more than a product launch-it's a movement rooted in love and flavor.”

Mesa Mia Live by Jenny Martinez continues Xcel Brands' commitment to developing creator-led businesses that speak to how people live, cook, and celebrate today. For more information, please visit and

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, LB70 by Lloyd Boston, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford, and a brand in development with Coco Rocha and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live and Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez brands. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company's brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and consisting of over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 43 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit .

About TSC Lab Products

The Sneaky Chef Product Lab (“TSC”) is a cost-effective product development and sourcing company specializing in innovative solutions for the home. The Company's mission is to create products and brands for leading retailers. Since 2007, TSC has built a diverse portfolio of owned, private label and exclusively licensed brands and has partnered with such legacy names such as Martha Stewart, Sodastream, GreenPan and Calvin Klein. Its network of retail partners includes HSN, QVC, Walmart, Amazon and TJX Companies among others. Led by Rick Lapine, an industry veteran with decades of experience, TSC is supported by a full-time team of passionate experts, bringing over 30 years of combined expertise in sourcing and production. This team has helped establish TSC as a trusted partner for efficient product development, manufacturing, and logistics, with the capability to execute projects rapidly and reliably.

About Jenny Martinez

Jenny Martinez is well-known across social media platforms for sharing her authentic Mexican family recipes to the delight of millions of fans on TikTok and Instagram. Jenny was born in Mexico and moved to Los Angeles at age four, yet she has never lost touch with her Mexican heritage. The traditional recipes she shares with her followers have been passed down for generations in her family. Although she later mastered her culinary arts on her own, Jenny started by learning most of her mother's recipes at the age of thirteen. Jenny considers a well-fed family the key to a happy family and believes that dinner should be celebrated every day. Food brings people together, and Jenny's videos and recipes convey the spirit of family and community. She lives with her family in Los Angeles, California. Jenny's first cookbook My Mexican Mesa, Y Listo! (Simon & Schuster) debuted in Spring 2024 featuring 100 recipes ranging from breakfast, appetizers & entrees to desserts, and even cocktails! Providing family-style recipes for every occasion & beautifully photographed to capture the authentic spirit of the cuisine, the cookbook is a must-have for home cooks looking for their next delicious meal. In 2024, Jenny launched her own line of cookware and dinnerware/tabletop at over 600 department stores nationally, as well as a spice line sold in grocery stores and online.

Jenny is represented by John Frierson at The Bureau New York City and managed by Lisa Shotland. Her attorney is Phil Daniels at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP

