VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on September 25, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2025.
Bryan A. Hanley
Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.
