Caleb Summerfelt Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Flip The Script” Book Co-Authored With Chris Voss

PORT LUDLOW, WA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Caleb Summerfelt, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon's Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Caleb's chapter, "Through The Wrong Door." Caleb shares his journey of growing up with a rare visual processing disorder that distorted how he experienced the world-physically, academically, and socially. With the power of tactical empathy, Caleb transformed his perceived disability into his greatest strength, using his unique perspective to navigate adversity, reshape narratives, and lead with compassion and innovation. His story is a testament to resilience, redefining success not in spite of his challenges, but because of them.



Meet Caleb Summerfelt:

Caleb Summerfelt is a multi-disciplinary leader who spent over 22 years blending technology, design, and strategy to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions. A retired CIO, he oversaw infrastructure systems like network security, automation, and communications, while also leading branding, packaging, and marketing initiatives that elevated organizational performance.



Caleb holds degrees in Architecture and Engineering Technology Management from Washington State University, along with certifications in supply chain management, strategic thinking (TOCICO), and AI and data science from Cornell University. His academic and professional background bridges creativity and technical execution across industries.



In 2023, he launched NSB Design Works and Great Bowerbirdling Design, two creative ventures focused on engineering, fabrication, branding, and storytelling. Through these businesses, he helps organizations turn ideas into tangible results with clarity, craftsmanship, and modern strategy.



Caleb's leadership extends into service. As the 2023–2024 Rotary District 5020 Governor, he led one of the world's largest districts, inspiring a campaign that raised over $11.5 million for the Rotary Foundation. His work continues to be shaped by a commitment to community, purpose, and innovation.



Outside the professional sphere, Caleb enjoys hiking, falconry, gliding, restoring vintage Land Rovers, and collecting rare shoes. He lives in the Pacific Northwest with his family and three Jack Russell Terriers.

