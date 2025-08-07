Chapters On Sam Manekshaw, Mohammad Usman, Somnath Sharma Added To NCERT Books To Teach Bravery And Sacrifice

In a major update to school textbooks, NCERT has added new chapters on three Indian military heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma. These stories aim to inspire young students with real-life examples of courage, leadership and sacrifice. Chapters on their lives and sacrifices have been added to the NCERT syllabus in this academic year, in Class VIII (Urdu), Class VII (Urdu) and Class VIII (English).

“The newly introduced chapters aim to provide students with inspirational narratives of courage and duty. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India's first officer to be conferred the rank of Field Marshal, is remembered for his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma, both recipients of the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra respectively (posthumously), laid down their lives in service of the nation and remain symbols of supreme sacrifice,” announced Ministry of Defence.

Who are the heroes being introduced?

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Sam Manekshaw was India's first Field Marshal. He is best known for leading India to victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. He was respected for his bold decisions and leadership.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman

Brigadier Usman was a brave officer who fought in the 1947-48 war with Pakistan. He was posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra. He gave up a promotion to stay in India after Partition, showing deep loyalty.

Major Somnath Sharma

Major Sharma was the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour. He died fighting in the Kashmir war in 1947 while defending Srinagar from enemy forces. He was only 24 when he died.

Where will the chapters appear?



Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's story is included in Class 8 Urdu textbook.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman's chapter appears in Class 7 Urdu textbook. Major Somnath Sharma's life story is part of the Class 8 English textbook.

The goal is to make students aware of India's military history and the real-life heroes who gave their lives for the country. By reading these stories, students can learn values like patriotism, courage, leadership, sacrifice and teamwork. It is also a way to bring attention to the National War Memorial (NWM) and honour its importance in India's history.

About the National War Memorial

The National War Memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 February 2019. It is located near India Gate in New Delhi. The memorial honours soldiers who lost their lives in war after Independence. The Ministry of Defence, in partnership with NCERT and the Ministry of Education, has now helped make this memorial a part of classroom learning.

What will students gain from these chapters?

These stories are not just about war. They also teach:



Resilience in tough times

Emotional intelligence

Responsibility toward the country Respect for those who protect us

By learning about these brave men, students will not just read history, they will feel inspired to build a better future for India. This change makes the curriculum more meaningful and patriotic.