Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada Could Join Peacekeeping Mission In Ukraine - Retired Vice-Admiral Mark Norman

Canada Could Join Peacekeeping Mission In Ukraine - Retired Vice-Admiral Mark Norman


2025-08-07 03:08:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Retired Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, Former Vice Chief of the Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Potentially, yes. But it would require a ceasefire or some kind of political arrangement. Think of the Balkans in the 1990s - a stability force of sorts,” he said.

In his opinion, Canada could contribute leadership or command elements in a multinational framework.

“But again, the capacity challenge remains. There has to be peace to keep, and we're not there yet. If we get there, Canada could and should participate,” Mark Norman stressed.

Read also: Zelensky, Canadian PM discuss air defense, drone production and sanctions

As earlier reported, Lieutenant General Steve Boivin, commander of Canada's Joint Operations Command, stated that Canada is developing a plan for a potential future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Photo credit: Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

MENAFN07082025000193011044ID1109900446

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search