Canada Could Join Peacekeeping Mission In Ukraine - Retired Vice-Admiral Mark Norman
“Potentially, yes. But it would require a ceasefire or some kind of political arrangement. Think of the Balkans in the 1990s - a stability force of sorts,” he said.
In his opinion, Canada could contribute leadership or command elements in a multinational framework.
“But again, the capacity challenge remains. There has to be peace to keep, and we're not there yet. If we get there, Canada could and should participate,” Mark Norman stressed.Read also: Zelensky, Canadian PM discuss air defense, drone production and sanctions
As earlier reported, Lieutenant General Steve Boivin, commander of Canada's Joint Operations Command, stated that Canada is developing a plan for a potential future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
Photo credit: Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician
