MENAFN - GetNews)



Stated Brian Gregory, ADMANITY CEO,”Let's face it - If spreadsheets and logic could create emotional decisions,“MAD MEN” would've been about an accounting firm.”ADMANITY®, founded by emotional algorithm pioneer Brian Gregory, surged past 164,000 companies on Crunchbase in 35 days, with a Heat Score of 92-93 and Growth Score of 80. Gregory warns that AI's future depends on its ability to emotionally persuade and offers ADMANITY®'s YES! TEST® and emotional IP as a ready-made solution for monetizing AI through human-centric, ethical selling. ADMANITY's foundational work is algorithmic - not based on AI or created by AI bots because AI cannot feel emotion.







PHOENIX, AZ - In the AI arms race, most platforms are chasing scale, speed, and simulation. But one voice is raising a red flag: Brian Gregory , founder and CEO of ADMANITY ®, says that until AI learns how to sell, it will never fulfill its promise.

“AI can save time. It can save effort. But it still can't close,” Brian Gregory says.“And until it can sell just like a salesperson you trust, it's not the revolution we've been promised,” Brian Gregory added.

In a new white paper titled “Why AI Must Learn to Sell,” Gregory argues that the core flaw in AI isn't technical - it's emotional. Despite advances in prediction, automation, and conversational tone, AI platforms still lack the one trait that drives all revenue: emotional persuasion.

Stated Brian Gregory,”Let's face it - If spreadsheets and logic could create emotional decisions,“MAD MEN” would've been about an accounting firm.”

ADMANITY® is emerging as a category-defining company in emotional AI. In the past month, it has passed more than 164,000 companies on Crunchbase , routinely boasting a Heat Scores of 92-93 , a Growth Score of 80 , and a Crunchbase Rank that has now cemented ADMANITY well within the elusive Top 100K. Already in roughly the top 1% of millions of companies on the reputable Crunchbase platform, ADMANITY continues to rise. Their fast-paced surge comes without VC funding, without acquisitions, and with zero ad spend.

The company's flagship products - The ADMANITY ® Protocol and the YES! TEST ® - are based on over a decade of research of real-world, emotional advertising and marketing. ADMANITY's emotional algorithms have mapped the emotional blueprint behind all sales and can instantly prescribe multiple, ideal emotional strategies for any brand, offer, or product category.

"We can teach AI to sell because we reverse-engineered 100 years of ads that already did. We turned 100 years of Madison Avenue into a playbook AI can follow,” stated Brian Gregory, ADMANITY CEO and CoFounder.

“People don't buy from AI that sounds smart. They buy from what makes them feel something,” Brian Gregory explains.“Emotion is the final mile in every sale - and it's the one thing AI doesn't yet know how to deliver,” Brian Gregory added.

While much of the former emotional AI landscape focused on reactive sentiment detection (facial recognition, vocal tone, etc.), ADMANITY®'s approach is proactive - supplying AI with the exact emotional strategies, emotional tactics, emotional formulas - even the most emotionally persuasive words that have driven billions in human purchasing behavior over the past century.

"The primal emotions in the human brain control every purchase. Underneath every click, every sale, every yes - is a primal emotion. We mapped them all,” said Brian Gregory.

“We're not trying to make AI empathetic,” Brian Gregory said.“We can give AI the primal formulas that empathy would follow, if it were real. This is natural and ethical persuasion at the source-code level,” Brian Gregory noted.

And it's working. Brian Gregory, along with ADMANITY® Co-founder Roy Regalado and ADMANITY® Partner Chris Whitcoe , have seen personal Crunchbase ranks surge in tandem with the company's rise - Brian Gregory alone jumped more than 120,000 positions in just one week. As interest in emotional AI intensifies, so does attention to ADMANITY®'s IP.

ADMANITY® is currently engaged in strategic conversations about acquisition or licensing with multiple firms across AI, CRM, Martech, E-commerce, and Education sectors . In a rare protective move, Its intellectual property and algorithms have always been stored offline and safeguarded in analog form, deliberately kept from prying digital eyes to preserve IP integrity for future buyers.

“We're not competing with companies like OpenAI , Anthropic , Gemini , Claude or Grok - we're hoping to complete them. Their logic. Our emotion. That's what will help AI to fully serve humanity," said Brian Gregory.

ADMANITY's emotional intelligence protocol could prove a valuable integration layer for market leaders such as OpenAI , Google , Microsoft , xAI , Anthropic , Apple , Meta , Salesforce , Amazon , Adobe , SAP , and others actively pursuing more emotionally aware AI systems.

“We're not just giving AI a better brain. AI doesn't need more IQ. It needs EQ. That's where the money is,” concluded Brian Gregory.

For more information, please visit:

ADMANITY Crunchbase Profile

Brian Gregory Linkedin Profile

The YES! TEST Page

ADMANITY's Previous News Announcement