UAE Traffic Alert: Partial Intersection Closure In Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police have announced that a key intersection in the city will be partially closed for maintenance work.

The work will happen in four stages. Stage one will be from Thursday, August 7, to Monday, August 11. The intersection affected is the one on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street and Al Falah Street.

The map below shows the closure area.

The closure will be in place from 11pm on August 7 to 5am on August 11.