Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai: New Lane On Ras Al Khor Towards Nad Al Sheba To Reduce Traffic, Cut Travel Time

Dubai: New Lane On Ras Al Khor Towards Nad Al Sheba To Reduce Traffic, Cut Travel Time


2025-08-07 02:22:59
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Motorists travelling from Ras Al Khor to Al Meydan Street Interchange will soon be able to commute in less time and rush as Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced major changes to the route.

The enhancements are set to be completed by 10 August, which will improve traffic flow between Ras Al Khor Industrial Area and Nad Al Sheba, while also easing movement for vehicles travelling towards Al Meydan Street and surrounding areas.

Recommended For You

The changes include increasing the number of lanes from two to three to widen the right-turn for vehicles coming from Ras Al Khor towards Al Meydan Street Interchange. This will ease the mobility experience for vehicles heading towards Business Bay, Ghadeer Al Tair, Al Quoz, Al Safa, and the development projects surrounding these areas.

The RTA said it will increase the vehicle capacity from 1,800 to 2,700 vehicles per hour, a 30 per cent increase, positively impacting traffic flow and reducing congestion and waiting time at intersections during peak hours.

Roads selected for enhancement are identified based on four key inputs analysed concurrently: traffic studies, control centre, public feedback, and field monitoring conducted by RTA's operational teams.

MENAFN07082025000049011007ID1109900187

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search