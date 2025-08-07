Dubai: New Lane On Ras Al Khor Towards Nad Al Sheba To Reduce Traffic, Cut Travel Time

Motorists travelling from Ras Al Khor to Al Meydan Street Interchange will soon be able to commute in less time and rush as Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced major changes to the route.

The enhancements are set to be completed by 10 August, which will improve traffic flow between Ras Al Khor Industrial Area and Nad Al Sheba, while also easing movement for vehicles travelling towards Al Meydan Street and surrounding areas.

The changes include increasing the number of lanes from two to three to widen the right-turn for vehicles coming from Ras Al Khor towards Al Meydan Street Interchange. This will ease the mobility experience for vehicles heading towards Business Bay, Ghadeer Al Tair, Al Quoz, Al Safa, and the development projects surrounding these areas.

The RTA said it will increase the vehicle capacity from 1,800 to 2,700 vehicles per hour, a 30 per cent increase, positively impacting traffic flow and reducing congestion and waiting time at intersections during peak hours.

Roads selected for enhancement are identified based on four key inputs analysed concurrently: traffic studies, control centre, public feedback, and field monitoring conducted by RTA's operational teams.