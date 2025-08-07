UAE: Men Quicker To Fix Car, Tech Than Seek Help For Mental Health, Study Finds

A broken laptop, a flashing car warning light, or a lost bank card - these are issues most men in the UAE act on almost immediately. But when it comes to a persistent low mood, a lack of motivation, or signs of emotional distress, fewer than six in ten say they would seek help within a week.

This was revealed in a new study by AXA Global Healthcare, which found that men in the UAE are far more likely to tackle technical or financial problems than to prioritise their physical or mental health.

According to the research, 89 per cent of UAE men said they would take action within a week if they lost their bank card, while 84 per cent would respond promptly to a vehicle warning light. Similarly, 80 per cent said they would quickly care for a sick pet, and 79 per cent would fix a broken laptop without delay. However, when it comes to their own wellbeing, only 56 per cent said they would seek support within the same timeframe if they experienced a persistent low mood, which is an often an early indicator of a serious mental health issue.

'Practical' matters first

“It's clear that for many men in the UAE, technology, finances and practical matters seem to be prioritised before their physical and emotional health,” said Karim Idilby, chief growth officer at AXA Global Healthcare.“We urgently need to normalise a more proactive approach to wellbeing, not just wait for something to go wrong.”

The study reflects a global trend where men tend to ignore symptoms related to emotional wellbeing, especially when those signs are subtle or linked to stress, anxiety, or burnout.

But there are encouraging signs: 70 per cent of UAE men said they would be more likely to act if a wearable device or health app flagged something unusual, suggesting that technology could also become part of the solution.

To support this shift, AXA, in partnership with local provider Daman, offers two preventative tools: virtual care services, which allow unlimited video or phone consultations with doctors, and the Mind Health self-check, an online assessment tool that helps users gauge their emotional wellbeing.

Dr Amir Javaid, consultant psychiatrist at Burjeel Medical City, said that the study results aren't surprising.“Men are taught to equate strength with silence and resilience with isolation,” he said.“Traditional masculinity norms discourage vulnerability. Combined with expat isolation, job pressures, and the stigma around mental health, many men are simply not reaching out, even when their mind is under strain.”

Importantly, the suicide rate among men is globally higher than women, a stark reminder of what's at stake when emotional wellbeing is overlooked.

According to Dr Javaid, ignoring low mood or lack of motivation can have serious long-term effects, both personally and professionally.“These can be early signs of depression or mood disorders. When left untreated, they affect relationships, productivity, and the ability to function. Sadly, we often only see men seek help when things have already spiraled like relationships break down, work suffers, or substance use escalates.”

Dr Javaid believes it's time men viewed mental and physical wellbeing as routine maintenance, just like updating software or servicing a car.“Your mind and body are interconnected. A healthy mental state improves decision-making, resilience, and even how you manage finances and work pressure.”

“Fixing what's inside first allows everything outside to run smoother,” said Dr Javaid.“Your mind isn't something you repair when it breaks, it's something you maintain every day.”

He urges for simple lifestyle shifts: regular exercise, daily gratitude, mindfulness, and seeking early professional support. He also highlighted the role of friends, family, and employers in recognising early warning signs like irritability, disturbed sleep, or withdrawal.

Experts say that there digital tools that are designed to lower the barrier for those who might hesitate to seek in-person therapy or consultations.“Preventative health shouldn't feel like an afterthought,” said Idilby.“Just as you would check your car or tech regularly, building habits around your health can lead to better outcomes and greater peace of mind.”

For men in high-pressure environments, especially frequent travellers or those far from family, easy access to mental health tools can be life-changing.