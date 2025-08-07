Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Watch: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Arrives In Russia, Meets Putin

Watch: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Arrives In Russia, Meets Putin


2025-08-07 02:21:42
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow on an official visit to Russia on Thursday. The Abu Dhabi Ruler's plane was escorted by military aircraft upon entering Russian airspace to welcome and salute him.

An official reception ceremony was held upon his arrival at Vnukovo Airport, where the national anthems of the UAE and Russia were played. A guard of honour was assembled for him, who greeted senior officials lined up in welcome.

Recommended For You

Sheikh Mohamed met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. The two leaders will be discussing various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, energy, and other areas that serve joint development, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN07082025000049011007ID1109900143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search