Watch: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Arrives In Russia, Meets Putin
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow on an official visit to Russia on Thursday. The Abu Dhabi Ruler's plane was escorted by military aircraft upon entering Russian airspace to welcome and salute him.
An official reception ceremony was held upon his arrival at Vnukovo Airport, where the national anthems of the UAE and Russia were played. A guard of honour was assembled for him, who greeted senior officials lined up in welcome.
Sheikh Mohamed met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. The two leaders will be discussing various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, energy, and other areas that serve joint development, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest.
