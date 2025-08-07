Business Associations Call For Solidarity Over US Tariffs

Deutsch de Wirtschaftsverbände rufen wegen US-Zöllen zu Schulterschluss auf Original Read more: Wirtschaftsverbände rufen wegen US-Zöllen zu Schulterschluss au

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss business associations have reacted drastically to the introduction of the US tariff of 39% on Swiss products. The Economiesuisse business federation has spoken of a“significant risk” for the country, while Swissmem calls the tariffs a“horror scenario”. This content was published on August 7, 2025 - 09:25 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

A solution requires a coordinated approach from politics and business, according to a press release by Economiesuisse on Thursday. The new tariffs jeopardise international competitiveness and tens of thousands of jobs. The federal government should continue negotiations with the US as a top priority.

The umbrella organisation of the Swiss economy is also once again calling for a comprehensive package of measures to strengthen the country as a business location. Swiss companies must be relieved of additional regulation, the cost burden must be reduced and international market access must be improved. In particular, the association is pushing for the entry into force of new free trade agreements and an update of existing agreements with China and Mexico.

Swissmem warns of 'effectively dead' US exports

Swissmem, the association of the Swiss tech industry, has also reacted with clear words. Unfortunately, the government's renegotiations have failed – the export business to the US is 'effectively dead' under these conditions, according to a press release by the group. The fact that competitors from the EU and Japan can continue to export at significantly better conditions is particularly serious, it warns.

Swissmem called for urgent measures to strengthen the export economy. The group's president, Martin Hirzel, is in favour of continuing talks with Washington despite the low prospects of success.“The wind in Washington can change at any time,” says Hirzel in the press release.

The association warns of big consequences for Swiss prosperity. Not only industrial companies would be affected, but indirectly also domestic sectors such as the hospitality industry, trade and healthcare, it reckons. Swissmem is presenting a ten-point plan, including the extension of short-time working, lower electricity prices, adherence to the electricity agreement with the EU and the swift conclusion of new free trade agreements.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp