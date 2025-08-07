Shamrock Capital Acquires Penta Group, The World's First Full-Scale Stakeholder Communications And Reputation Intelligence Firm

Investment to accelerate Penta's next phase of growth and unlock new capabilities to meet the needs of today's ever-changing communications landscape

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital ("Shamrock"), a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in the media, entertainment, content, communications, sports, marketing and education sectors, today announced that it has made an investment in Penta Group ("Penta"), the world's first full-scale, integrated stakeholder communications and reputation intelligence firm, from Falfurrias Management Partners ("Falfurrias"). This investment will supercharge Penta's ability to deliver differentiated strategic advisory, data, insights, and technology offerings for large enterprises navigating complex stakeholder relations in an increasingly complicated and rapidly changing business, policy, and regulatory environment.

Penta is a global leader in stakeholder communications, reputation management, and brand building, and was purpose built for the future of the communications landscape. The company combines proprietary AI and advanced data products with deep business, policy, and communications expertise to better define, predict, and manage challenges across all stakeholder groups, from policymakers and investors to customers and employees. Penta is headquartered in Washington D.C., with offices around the world including New York, San Francisco, London, Brussels, Paris, Dublin, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Penta has experienced considerable growth over the past few years. Shamrock believes the acquisition of Penta will enable Penta to continue its rapid growth trajectory while further investing in its proprietary data, analytics and AI capabilities and building out its scaled global footprint.

"Penta is redefining what it means to be a trusted partner to global brands, by weaving data and insights into all components of its offering," said Laura Held, Partner and member of the Executive Committee of Shamrock Capital. "This approach enables them to provide trusted, data-driven counsel to C-suite executives facing complex decisions that impact their brand performance, stakeholder reputation and stock price. In the current market environment the stakes have never been higher, and Penta's approach is resonating strongly with global leaders across multiple sectors, from financial services and healthcare to technology and education."

"We are excited to partner with Shamrock and capitalize on the exciting opportunity ahead," said Matt McDonald, CEO of Penta Group. "Their deep expertise in media, communications, marketing and technology, combined with their collaborative and growth-oriented approach, will be highly valuable as we continue to scale our innovative solutions globally and serve as an indispensable guide to an uncertain world. We are seeing a strong response to our unique approach with our Fortune 500 and global clients. People recognize a need for innovation in our space to meet the moment, and we are experiencing strong validation in the market for our offering. Over the next few years, we will continue to ambitiously expand our team and capabilities while continuing to deliver measurable results for clients."

Canaccord Genuity LLC served as financial advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Falfurrias and Penta on the transaction. BrightTower, LLC served as financial advisor and Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Shamrock.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $6.5 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit .

About Penta Group

Penta Group is the world's first comprehensive stakeholder solutions firm, combining analytics and advisory services to help clients understand, engage, and influence their most important audiences. By leveraging cutting-edge data and research, Penta delivers strategic insights that drive impact in an era of heightened complexity and rapid change.

To learn more about Penta, visit pentagroup

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in growth companies. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, risk & integration, talent, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Steve Hirsch

[email protected]

SOURCE Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED