GPRS Acquires Accu-Scan

- Brian Thomsen, President of Accu-ScanMAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GPRS has acquired Accu-Scan GPR Corporation, a provider of concrete scanning and utility locating services based in Middle Village, New York. Accu-Scan is known for delivering the highest quality subsurface detection services to the engineering and construction industries, using state-of-the-art equipment, technology, and processes. This marks the twelfth acquisition for Maumee-based GPRS.“GPRS is the ideal new owner for Accu-Scan,” said Brian Thomsen, President of Accu-Scan.“GPRS' scale and reputation make it a perfect home for the Accu-Scan team. We are excited for this new partnership because it will allow us to provide a broader set of products and services, so we can better serve our clients and further accelerate our growth.”Founded in 2012, Accu-Scan specializes in utility locating and concrete scanning, and has focused on innovation, quality, sustainability, and accessibility for AEC, and related industries,Accu-Scan represents a highly complementary acquisition that enhances GPRS' existing capabilities and market position in the Northeast.“Accu-Scan is a tremendous fit for GPRS,” said Matt Aston, CEO of GPRS.“We share a similar vision, culture, and mission for serving our clients with the highest quality of service and support. We are excited about the partnership with Accu-Scan and believe that the combination of the two organizations will result in attractive growth opportunities.”About GPRSGPRS, headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, provides private utility locating, concrete scanning, video pipe inspection, leak detection, reality capture, laser scanning, and mapping and modeling services to utilities, contractors, architecture and engineering firms, and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States. To learn more, visit .

