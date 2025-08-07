Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza Performs Reconstructive Surgeries For Children

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) – The Jordanian Field Hospital "7" in southern Gaza has conducted several specialized reconstructive surgeries for children aged 3 months to 3 years suffering from congenital cleft palate and cleft lip deformities.The hospital's force commander stated that, in line with directives from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces, the medical teams are committed to delivering high-quality medical and humanitarian services to the people of the Gaza Strip. The procedures were performed by highly trained surgical and nursing staff.A senior specialist in maxillofacial surgery noted that the affected children suffer from severe complications, including malnutrition and swallowing difficulties, relying exclusively on formula milk, which places an added financial and emotional burden on their families. He explained that delays in receiving timely surgical intervention due to limited medical resources have compounded the complexity of these cases.The specialist added that the surgeries addressed varying degrees of severity, including bilateral cleft palates and complete harelips. Medical teams also trained local physicians from Nasser Medical Complex in surgical techniques for such deformities, enhancing local capacity for future cases.Families of the children expressed profound gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah II and praised the dedication and professionalism of the Jordanian field hospital staff, whose continuous support has provided essential medical services to the people of Gaza.