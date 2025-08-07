Latitude Food Allergy Care Brings Specialized Food Allergy Treatment To Southern California Families

The nation's largest network of food allergy clinics will open four Southern California clinics and fill a void for local comprehensive food allergy care

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude Food Allergy Care, the leading network of food allergy clinics in the United States, today announced an affiliation with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to bring specialized food allergy treatment to Southern California families. As part of this affiliation, Latitude has just opened its first Los Angeles clinic in Westwood, which is now open to patients of all ages. Three additional locations are planned across Southern California over the next year. This affiliation also gives children and young adults, access to the multidisciplinary team of specialists at the Gore Family Allergy Center at CHLA.

Food allergies continue to surge across the United States, with approximately 32 million Americans living with food allergies, including 5.6 million children. In the Los Angeles metropolitan area alone, thousands of people are navigating food allergies, yet access to treatment remains severely limited. This affiliation addresses the urgent need for pediatric food allergy care in Los Angeles, where high demand, waiting lists, and limited specialized treatment options like oral immunotherapy (OIT) and Xolair have restricted access for many families.

"Children's Hospital Los Angeles is home to the Gores Family Allergy Center and provides comprehensive care for children with food allergies, asthma, and other allergic and immunologic conditions throughout Southern California," said Matthew Keefer, M.D., CEO of the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group. "This affiliation enables Children's Hospital Los Angeles to expand its footprint in food allergy care and extend services to more patients across the region."

The affiliation between Latitude and CHLA includes:



Immediate Patient Access: CHLA can now refer patients to Latitude for specialized food allergy treatments, reducing wait times for families seeking comprehensive care.

Enhanced Treatment Options: Access to OIT and Xolair treatments provided in-clinic.

Potential Research Collaboration: Similar to Latitude's successful research partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, the CHLA affiliation may expand to include joint research initiatives to advance food allergy treatment and outcomes.

Training and Education: The affiliation enables both organizations to share expertise and advance the standard of care for food allergy treatment in Southern California and beyond. Collaborative Medical Care: Latitude allergists and CHLA pediatricians will work together as a unified care team for each patient.

With an expanding network of clinics from San Francisco to New York, Latitude has treated thousands of patients, many of whom are now able to safely eat foods they previously avoided entirely. The company's evidence-based approach and board-certified allergist-led care model has established it as the premier destination for food allergy treatment on both coasts.

"Bringing Latitude Food Allergy Care to Southern California enables us to bring treatment to a significantly underserved market, ensuring families receive timely, comprehensive food allergy care," said Kimberley Yates, co-founder and CEO of Latitude Food Allergy Care. "At Latitude, our patients can access testing for all foods and then be treated simultaneously for multiple food allergies."

With the upcoming back-to-school season, the opening of Latitude's first West Los Angeles clinic is especially timely. Food allergies pose a major concern in new school settings and extracurricular activities, heightened by increased peer interactions. The new referral pipeline allows CHLA allergists, LA-area allergists, and pediatricians to refer patients directly to Latitude for specialized treatments not widely available in the region. This ensures children with food allergies can have the support they need as they return to school and navigate shared spaces and cafeterias.

Ninety-two percent of Latitude patients of any age who undergo OIT at Latitude successfully reach maintenance, meaning they are desensitized to their allergens. That number is even higher for patients under four (clinics can even treat babies) - Latitude's success rate is 97 percent for its youngest patients.

Dr. Akansha Ganju, a board-certified allergist and immunologist, will lead Latitude's new Westwood clinic. Dr. Ganju returns to Los Angeles after completing her fellowship at UCLA and brings extensive experience in food allergy treatment and oral immunotherapy. Her appointment represents a homecoming to the city where she trained and developed her expertise in food allergy care.

Latitude accepts most PPO insurance plans. To book an appointment, email [email protected] or call (888) 528-1592. For more information about Latitude Food Allergy Care, visit latitudefoodallergycare.

About Latitude Food Allergy Care

Latitude Food Allergy Care is the leading network of clinics dedicated to treating food allergies. Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude redefines care through advanced diagnostics, evidence-based approaches such as OIT, and personalized treatment plans. Learn more at latitudefoodallergycare and follow Latitude on Instagram , Facebook , and Linkedin .

