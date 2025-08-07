Goldhaven Announces Refiling Of 43-101 Technical Report On Copeçal Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("" or the "") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated May 16, 2025, the refiling of an independent technical report for its Copeçal Project prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The technical report, titled“Technical Report on the Geology, Mineralization and Exploration of the Copeçal Gold Project, Mato Grosso State, Northwestern Brazil” and with an effective date of May 29, 2025 can be found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and on the Company's website here .

Key Highlights:

Strategically Located in Tier-One Mining Jurisdiction

The Copeçal Gold Project spans 3,681.76 hectares across two contiguous exploration permits in northern Mato Grosso, Brazil. The property benefits from inclusion in the“Legal Amazonia” zone, offering tax incentives and access to robust infrastructure. The site is within 60 km of Alta Floresta, a regional hub with daily commercial flights and established mining services and is connected via well-maintained roadways and hydroelectric power. These attributes provide a solid foundation for cost-effective exploration and future development.









Figure 1: Map of Brazil highlighting the Copeçal Gold Project's location in the state of Mato Grosso

100% Ownership Through Recent Strategic Acquisition

In January 2025, GoldHaven acquired the Copeçal Project via a three-cornered amalgamation with Boa Gold Corp., consolidating full ownership of the mineral rights through its Brazilian subsidiary, Ouro Resources Do Brasil Ltda. The acquisition included two key exploration permits originally explored by AngloGold Ashanti, securing GoldHaven's position in one of Brazil's most prospective gold belts.

Geological Setting Favourable for Orogenic Gold Systems

The Copeçal Project is situated within the Juruena Magmatic Arc, a Paleoproterozoic geological structure that has historically yielded significant gold discoveries. The property is hosted in a 20 km-wide sinistral shear corridor-a structural setting strongly associated with orogenic gold deposits. Ground magnetometry and soil geochemistry confirm the presence of multiple shear-related gold-bearing structures, indicating strong potential for mesozonal, shear zone-hosted mineralization.









Figure 2: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt

Historic Exploration by AngloGold Ashanti Defines Key Targets

Between 2010 and 2016, AngloGold Ashanti conducted extensive early-stage exploration, including soil and stream sediment geochemistry, auger and air core drilling, and ground geophysical surveys. This work identified two major soil anomalies and a cluster of 13 auger drill holes with consistent gold values exceeding 15 ppb Au-interpreted as indicators of primary mineralization. Despite encouraging results, follow-up was limited, leaving significant upside potential for further discovery.









Figure 3: Geological grid base map (top map) and AngloGold soil samples (contoured above 6ppb (bottom map)

Path Forward: Defined Targets and Efficient Exploration Strategy

GoldHaven is in the process of refining exploration targets through additional drone magnetometry and auger drilling. The SW-I, SW-II, and SW-III auger clusters represent priority drill targets, with structural and geochemical alignment supporting potential for gold mineralization. A two-phase exploration program was recommended, beginning with soil and auger infill sampling and shallow drilling. Following the completion of the drone geophysical survey and auger sample assay interpretation the Company will prepare for its maiden drill program.









Figure 4: Auger Drilling program completed 15 reconnaissance holes targeting geochemical – structural targets projected towards the south-east from the western anomaly











Figure 5: Auger Drilling program completed 92 Auger holes which systematically covered the main area of the east anomaly on a 100m x 50m grid

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totaling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE-Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“will”,“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future development, including preparation for the Company's maiden drill program at the Copeçal Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at