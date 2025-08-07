Revenuecat Launches Paywalls That Can Be Customized, Tested And Shipped Without Codeor App Store Approvals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The More Than 50k Apps That Use RevenueCat Can Now Natively Build Paywalls for Quick Experimentation and Higher Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RevenueCat , the platform powering monetization for one in every three consumer apps, today launched RevenueCat Paywalls. Unlike static templates or clunky webviews, RevenueCat Paywalls lets app businesses design and deploy fully customizable native paywalls right from the RevenueCat dashboard-without waiting for app store approvals. Built on the same infrastructure trusted by the world's top-grossing apps, RevenueCat Paywalls integrates A/B/n testing, analytics, and audience segmentation- allowing apps to design, test, and optimize paywalls with zero code and full control.

Paywalls are arguably one of the most critical points in the customer journey-the tipping point between interest and action. With 80% of all free trials starting on day one of download, if an app fails to convert a user in those first moments, the chances they will become a subscriber decrease significantly. But for major apps, optimizing paywalls can require testing thousands of versions. This has traditionally required app updates and developer bandwidth, slowing down experimentation cycles by days or even weeks–and creating significant bottlenecks to revenue creation.

RevenueCat Paywalls removes these roadblocks with an intuitive no-code editor and remote configuration that lets teams ship changes instantly. Now available to apps using the RevenueCat SDK, whether they use RevenueCat to handle purchases or rely on their own in-app purchase code, it gives teams the flexibility to optimize high-performing, on-brand paywalls with:

●Effortless custom design. App creators now have full creative license over their paywalls, whether they want to mimic in minutes what has taken power players in the space years to perfect–or build unique formats from scratch. The platform also offers a library of paywall templates which can be used in their entirety or serve as customizable starting points.

●Modular approach to paywall development. App teams will have access to a growing library of paywall building blocks, including text, images and buttons and more complex components like carousels and timelines. Each of these components are also fully customizable.

●Native rendering for seamless performance. Through the RevenueCat dashboard, paywalls are built on-device with 100% native code, eliminating loading lag time and creating a natural symmetry with the rest of the app. RevenueCat Paywalls use the same native UI framework as the app, so performance is smooth and the integration is seamless.

●Real-time experimentation on live apps. Teams can test and refine every element of their paywall, including pricing, messaging and visuals remotely, all from within RevenueCat's dashboard. This eliminates the need for code changes, and as a result, allows teams to bypass any app store approval delays and engineering roadblocks. Experimentation is flexible, allowing marketers and product teams alike to test multiple versions at once and stop tests instantly, if necessary. RevenueCat's dashboard also includes full-funnel analytics to determine the success of variants.

●Paywalls customized to different user segments. RevenueCat allows app teams to drive a fully personalized monetization journey based on any user attribute. Paywalls can be tailored and targeted by country, platform, app version and custom collected data, such as demographic insights. Apps can even choose and test when and where a custom paywall appears, like when a user triggers an event, opens the app, lands on a feature and more.

“Your paywall is your app's sales pitch-it's make or break for monetization,” said Jacob Eiting, CEO of RevenueCat.“Our mission at RevenueCat is to help developers make more money, and one of the most impactful ways we can do that is by giving teams an intuitive and flexible way to build, test, and ship high-converting paywalls-without the usual of bottlenecks around coding and app store reviews.”

From now until October, RevenueCat is hosting the“World Paywall Speed Building Championships ,”--a virtual competition where developers from around the globe are recreating real-world paywalls as quickly and accurately as possible. The top five will earn an all-expenses paid trip to New York City, to compete live on stage, for a chance to win $5,000 USD.

