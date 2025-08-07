From giant showstopper items and a Día de los Muertos limited-run capsule collection, to plush pumpkin lattes and vampire beds, Petco's seasonal drop brings joy to every kind of pet with more on-trend newness than ever before

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco is kicking off spooky season with the return of its fan-favorite Halloween "Bootique" and cozy fall collections, offering over 400 festive finds and tons of newness designed to help pets and their people celebrate in style. With products starting at $2.99 and nearly all items priced under $20, the exclusive collections offer trend-right costumes, toys, treats, apparel, home essentials and more.

Petco Unleashes Scary Good Fun with 400+ Exclusive Halloween and Fall Finds for Pets

Petco Unleashes Scary Good Fun with 400+ Exclusive Halloween and Fall Finds for Pets

Petco Unleashes Scary Good Fun with 400+ Exclusive Halloween and Fall Finds for Pets

Petco Unleashes Scary Good Fun with 400+ Exclusive Halloween and Fall Finds for Pets

Petco Unleashes Scary Good Fun with 400+ Exclusive Halloween and Fall Finds for Pets

From its first-ever, limited-run Día de los Muertos capsule collection and new spooky tarot finds to giant showstopper items and revamped cult-favorite costumes and toys, Petco is making it easy, fun and affordable for pet families to celebrate the season:



New Giant Items: Equal parts adorable and spooky, and perfect for the "happy monsters" trend, the four-foot-tall jumbo green monster plush toy – with a matching small plush toy , sweater , cookie and more monster goodness to boot – is sure to be every pup's new favorite Halloween character. Count down to the holiday in style with an over three-foot-tall skeleton bone-themed calendar offering an activity that doubles as toys, with 13 bones that break off for playtime fun. Petco's viral pumpkin spice latte plush toy got a makeover with a new cheeky design that now comes in three sizes, including a giant version that stands at four feet tall for even the biggest of pups to snuggle with and enjoy.

Costumes for Every Creature: Ranging from returning bestsellers, including the taco , prisoner , cat king and teddy bear costumes, to new monster , ghost and spider costumes, Petco's lineup includes classics and clever new arrivals for dogs, cats, and even small animals (think unicorn guinea pigs and cowboy bearded dragons ). Seamlessly include pets in the festivities with easy-on costume accessories such as a spunky boxer two-piece set , sophisticated vampire bat bowtie , spider prop glasses , funky hair rollers wig and a classic pumpkin tutu skirt . Sizes for every pet, vibes for every personality.

Decor That Delivers: This year's decor and toys are part cozy, part creepy, and 100% pet-approved. Favorites include the best-selling coffin bed and brand-new vampire fangs bed , as well as revamped, top-selling skeleton , voodoo and spider rope toys. Cats can join in on the fun with haunted house - and tree -themed scratcher houses. Deck out small animal habitats with decorative new bedding , accessories and treats to get all creatures of the household into the Halloween spirit.

Fall Feels, Pet-ified: Ready for crunchy leaves and lattes? Look for nostalgic patterns , plaid jackets , pumpkin-shaped treats , leaf plush toys , football rubber bone toys and pie slice plush toys . The "Live Free Pie Hard" tee is the pet look of the season.

Mystical Must-Haves: The new tarot-themed finds tap into the zodiac-meets-Zoomer moment. Expect colorful geometrical-shaped rubber toys , tarot card - and fortune board -inspired plush toys, festive pet pajamas , and even tarot card decks for dog and cat lovers.

Día de los Muertos Tribute: Celebrate memory and meaning with vibrant sugar skull plush toys and matching treats , marigold-themed dog toys and cat teasers , embroidered pet dresses , and colorful headpieces .

Fall Grooming Glow-Up: Petco's seasonal grooming package brings the spa vibes with a sweet and spicy cinnamon shampoo and spritz and fall-themed bandana. Add it to any full-service bath or groom from Sept. 2 through Nov. 1 for a camera-ready finish. Safety First: Halloween can be full of distractions and safety risks for pets . Pet parents should prepare with up-to-date ID tags, glow-in-the-dark walking gear , and calming aids . Pet parents are also encouraged to register their pet on Petco Love Lost , a free national lost and found database that uses photo-matching technology to help reunite lost pets with their families.

Visit petco for the latest details on fun in-store events. The Halloween Bootique is available now at Petco locations nationwide and petco/halloween . Pet parents can shop for fall and Halloween essentials at Petco in a variety of convenient ways, including buy online, pick-up in store; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery.

About Petco:

We're proud to be "where the pets go" to find everything they need to live their best lives for more than 60 years - from their favorite meals and toys, to trusted supplies and expert support from people who get it, because we live it. We believe in the universal truths of pet parenthood - the boundless boops, missing slippers, late night zoomies and everything in between. And we're here for it. Every tail wag, every vet visit, every step of the way. We nurture the pet-human bond in the aisles of more than 1,500 Petco stores across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico. Customers experience our exclusive selection of pet care products, services, expertise and membership offerings in stores and online at petco , and on the Petco app . In 1999, we founded Petco Love . Together, we support thousands of local animal welfare groups nationwide, and have helped find homes for ~7 million animals through in-store adoption events.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Tarrab

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED