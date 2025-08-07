Great Wall Motor And KUKE Music Forge Strategic Partnership Globally Launch In-Car KUKE Music Smart Application

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) *Music-Enhanced Driving Ushers in an Era of "More Economical, Farther-reaching, Safer" Intelligent Mobility, Accelerating Global Deployment*

Beijing, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEY, the premium intelligent new energy vehicle brand under Great Wall Motor (GWM), and KUKE Music (NYSE: KUKE)-one of the world's largest classical music copyright holders and service providers-have officially signed an in-depth cooperation agreement. The two parties jointly launched the deeply customized in-car "KUKE Music" smart application, first deployed in GWM's new intelligent NEV models. Centered on "Technology + Humanity," this collaboration integrates AI with immersive music scenarios to deliver a highly personalized and emotionally resonant driving experience, fully embodying WEY's "More Economical, Farther-reaching, Safer" brand philosophy.

Following its partnership with Huawei, this initiative marks another milestone for KUKE Music in China's smart vehicle ecosystem. Leveraging its global premium music library and AI expertise, KUKE accelerates its entry into the global smart vehicle market-particularly the U.S. market. Through deep co-creation with GWM in intelligent cockpit systems, KUKE Music has established robust capabilities to deliver premium in-car audio solutions for top-tier international automotive brands.

**Intelligent Cockpit Upgraded: AI-Driven Innovation Sets New Benchmark for In-Car Music**

Powered by GWM's industry-leading Coffee OS smart cockpit system and KUKE's advanced AI algorithms and world-class classical music library, the "KUKE Music" application introduces four groundbreaking features redefining the relationship between driver, vehicle, and music, to ensure that drivers enjoy an unprecedentedly smooth, intelligent and personalized music experience:

1. **AI Daily Personalized Recommendations**:

KUKE's AI engine curates custom playlists and albums based on users' historical preferences and real-time behavior, updating "Today's Picks" daily for a fresh driving experience.

2. **Smart Scenario Synergy**:

Dynamically matches music to real-time location, weather, time, and driving status (e.g., soothing melodies for rainy days, upbeat tracks for long journeys).

3. **Emotional Interaction (Mood Tiles)**:

Users select mood-based tiles ("Joy," "Calm," "Focus") for instant playlist adjustments, making music an intuitive driving companion.

3. **Classical Music Hall**:

Offers orchestral, chamber, and traditional folk music from the world's largest licensed classical music library for premium auditory experiences.

**Technology-Driven Experience: From Function to Emotion, Empowering Global Smart Vehicles**

A GWM Executive stated: "This collaboration transcends in-car entertainment-it's a breakthrough in emotional cockpit interaction. KUKE's global content ecosystem, cutting-edge AI, and Coffee OS's computing power integrate music into the soul of driving, delivering 'worry-free, safe, and joyful' mobility."

KUKE Music CEO Leng Shan emphasized*: "In-car audio is the golden track for music services and core to KUKE's globalization. As the global classical music leader, our unmatched content and AI capabilities position us to serve top international smart vehicle brands. Our AI binds user preferences, environmental data, and vast music libraries to enable truly personalized experiences. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance smart interaction features such as 'mood, weather, and speed,' while accelerating the rollout in overseas smart vehicle markets. We note that certain Chinese smart vehicle technologies entering international markets have urgent demands for global music licensing. This creates an advantageous bridge for KUKE Music to rapidly serve global in-car users by leveraging our existing cooperation experience and technical platform"

**Global Rollout & Vision: A Benchmark for Cross-Industry Smart Integration**

The "KUKE Music" application will debut in GWM's new intelligent NEV models, accessible via OTA updates or offline channels. Both parties affirmed that this cooperation serves as a benchmark case for cross-industry integration within the smart vehicle ecosystem. The collaboration will subsequently extend to more models under Great Wall Motor's portfolio, with deeper partnership models-such as membership services and immersive in-car audio effects-to be explored. Leveraging this proven model as a blueprint, KUKE Music will actively pursue partnerships with other leading smart vehicle brands domestically and internationally, with a focus on rapidly expanding overseas smart EV markets.

**Market Outlook**:

Authoritative analysts project explosive growth in global in-vehicle infotainment and smart cockpit markets-especially AI-driven personalized audio. By 2025, the smart connected vehicle audio entertainment market will exceed USD $10 billion, with AI recommendations and contextual services as key growth drivers. KUKE Music's unique copyright resources, AI leadership, and proven deployment secure its advantage in this blue ocean.

About Great Wall Motor (GWM)

Founded in 1984, GWM is a leading Chinese automaker specializing in R&D, production, and sales of SUVs, pickups, and NEVs.

About KUKE Music (KUKE)

KUKE Music is a globally leading classical and folk music digital platform and copyright holder, possessing the world's largest classical music library including extensive resources from renowned labels such as Naxos. The company specializes in driving scenario-based and personalized music services through AI technology, with business spanning multi-dimensional ecosystems encompassing automotive, home, and mobile terminals. KUKE Music is actively pushing its intelligent in-car music solution-successfully validated in the Chinese market-to global audiences, committed to becoming an indispensable music service partner within the worldwide smart vehicle ecosystem.

For further information, please contact.

Kuke Music Holding Limited:

Investor Relations

Email: ...