Gou Gou Pets Calming Spray For Cats Winner Of“Cat Calming Product Of The Year” In 7Th Annual Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Gou Gou Pets , a company dedicated to providing holistic and natural products for pets, has been awarded“Cat Calming Product of the Year” for its Calming Spray for Cats. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Veterinarian-recommended Calming Spray for Cats by Gou Gou Pets is an anxiety spray that blends traditional Chinese herbs and pure essential oils with advanced extraction technology. The natural solution calms cats during stressful moments, supporting emotional well-being and offering a modern, holistic alternative to conventional treatments.

Specially formulated with naturally-derived active ingredients, the spray helps to reduce anxiousness, stress, and nervous behaviors, helping cats experiencing travel stress, territorial marking, separation anxiety, nervousness from environmental changes, PTSD and more. Including a blend of antioxidants, the spray provides effective calming support while also being gentle and safe, free from harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients.

Active plant-based ingredients include Mimosa Flower Albizziae Julibrissin known for its calming effect on the mind and support for the nervous system. It can help in relieving depression and promoting emotional balance. Bupleurum also supports calmness and promotes relaxation. Additional ingredients include water, Lavender Essential Oil, Bergamot Essential Oil, Geranium Essential Oil, Sodium Citrate, and Citric Acid. The solution's non-greasy formula leaves no residue and does not stain clothes or bedding. Cruelty-free and biodegradable, the spray is manufactured in the USA under strict GMP Standards.

“When it comes to your pet's health, trust the experts. A licensed acupuncturist, I have done my due diligence to make sure all of our products are not only recommended but also endorsed by veterinarians. This endorsement underscores a commitment to providing superior quality and effective solutions for your pet's well-being,” said Dr. Mary Zhang, Founder and CEO of Gou Gou Pets.“Thank you to Pet Innovation for this accolade. We started our brand because we saw that there just weren't enough natural herbal options for pets, and we look forward to continuing to expand our line.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Your pet's mind, body, and spirit will benefit from this natural cat calming aid, providing a happier, tranquil and uplifted spirit. Cat parents often feel helpless when their beloved felines are anxious or stressed. Traditional methods like medications may help, but require close monitoring for side effects, including too much sedation or changes in appetite,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“Gou Gou Pets' Calming Spray for Cats offers a more natural alternative. Carefully researched, developed, and specially formulated with highly concentrated, natural herbal ingredients, this product is our pick for 'Cat Calming Product of the Year!'”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: .

About Gou Gou Pets

Where tradition meets innovation for the ultimate in pet care. Based in the Kansas City metropolitan area, Gou Gou Pets' line of products is dedicated to a combination of traditional and holistically infused applications for grooming, skin care, wound care, trauma care, emotional health care and sports performance.

