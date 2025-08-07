403
Trump pledges second wave of sanctions on India
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that India could face additional penalties due to its continued oil imports from Russia, suggesting that a wave of secondary sanctions may follow. His remarks came just hours after signing an executive order to impose a fresh 25% tariff on Indian goods in response to the country’s energy dealings with Moscow.
"It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more... You're going to see so much secondary sanctions," Trump said on Wednesday when asked why India appeared to be specifically targeted over its oil trade with Russia.
Secondary sanctions refer to punitive measures directed at third-party nations or businesses that maintain economic ties with a sanctioned country. These restrictions aim to isolate the targeted nation by cutting off access to the sanctioning country's markets.
Responding to the new measures, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “For us, the interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it and I’m ready. India is ready for it.”
The White House confirmed that the newly announced 25% tariff on Indian imports would effectively double the existing rate to 50%, with the additional duties scheduled to take effect by late August.
While Washington and New Delhi have been engaged in ongoing trade talks for several months, no formal agreement has yet been reached. Indian officials have consistently maintained that agriculture and dairy are “very big red lines” in any trade discussions with the US.
Despite these tensions, Trump has previously referred to India as a “tariff king,” while also describing Modi as a “good friend.” In May, India had offered to make significant reductions in tariffs on various products as part of an effort to reach an initial trade deal with the United States.
