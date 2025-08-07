STLLR Gold Delivers Remaining Assay Results With Encouraging Gold Mineralization From Its Hollinger Tailings Project
|Hole ID
|Assay Result
|HTF25-215
|0.70 grams per tonne gold (" g/t Au ") over 23.70 metres (" m ")
|KP25-04
|0.57 g/t Au over 21.75 m
|HTF25-224
| 0.56 g/t Au over 23.45 m (including 0.58 g/t Au over 3.00 m &
0.63 g/t Au over 11.85 m)
|HTF25-265
|0.56 g/t Au over 16.20 m (including 0.65 g/t Au over 8.60 m)
|HTF25-225
|0.54 g/t Au over 25.35 m (including 0.64 g/t Au over 13.40 m)
|HTF25-129
|0.54 g/t Au over 23.40 m (including 0.62 g/t Au over 9.70 m)
|HTF25-038
| 0.53 g/t Au over 22.05 m (including 0.68 g/t Au over 5.40 m &
0.60 g/t Au over 10.55 m)
|HTF25-233
| 0.53 g/t Au over 21.90 m (including 0.56 g/t Au over 4.10 m &
0.59 g/t Au over 7.40 m)
|HTF25-234
| 0.53 g/t Au over 22.45 m (including 0.53 g/t Au over 5.60 m &
0.61 g/t Au over 10.65 m)
|HTF25-250
| 0.53 g/t Au over 20.10 m (including 0.56 g/t Au over 5.10 m &
0.56 g/t Au over 8.10 m)
|HTF25-226
|0.52 g/t Au over 26.40 m (including 0.61 g/t Au over 14.00 m
|HTF25-227
| 0.52 g/t Au over 23.60 m (including 0.62 g/t Au over 4.00 m &
0.60 g/t Au over 11.75 m)
|HTF25-232
| 0.52 g/t Au over 23.90 m (including 0.65 g/t Au over 3.05 m &
0.55 g/t Au over 12.35 m)
|HTF25-249
| 0.52 g/t Au over 19.60 m (including 0.70 g/t Au over 1.50 m &
0.55 g/t Au over 8.85 m)
Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "We've concluded the assaying of the successful 2025 Hollinger characterization program. We are pleased with the consistent gold mineralization across the facility and are encouraged by the gold grades we have observed. We remain encouraged by Hollinger's economic potential at current gold prices. The results of the metallurgical testing program and the mineral resource estimate are key data points that can allow us to assess Hollinger's near-term cash flow potential."
Hollinger Characterization Program
Located in southeast Timmins, Ontario, the Hollinger Tailings Project holds tailings from the historic Hollinger Mine, once the world's largest gold mine. Operating from 1910 to 1968, it produced 19 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.9 grams per tonne.1 The site contains an estimated 50-60 million tonnes of tailings. Recent amendments to Ontario's Mining Act2 have streamlined the permitting process for reprocessing historical tailings, aligning economic opportunity with environmental remediation. Given current gold prices and the potential for low capital intensity, STLLR believes Hollinger presents significant opportunity for value creation.
STLLR's comprehensive characterization program is designed to assess the Project's potential and information gathering for a recovery permit and remediation plan. The Company has completed 11,223 metres of sonic drilling across 423 holes, spaced on a 50 m grid pattern. Assay results demonstrate consistent gold mineralization across the facility. The Company is currently advancing a metallurgical testing program to evaluate recovery potential, with results and a mineral resource estimate targeted for release in the second half of 2025. Please review Figures 1 to 5 and Tables 1 to 3 for further context.
Figure 1: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Hollinger Characterization Program - Zoomed In Drill Location Map #1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Hollinger Characterization Program - Zoomed In Drill Location Map #2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "A-B" Looking North
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 5: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "C-D" Looking North
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 2: Hollinger Characterization Intercepts*
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
| Metal Factor
g/t Au x m
|Area
|HTF25-031
|0.00
|20.60
|20.60
|0.50
|10.32
|Phase 1
|including
|10.65
|20.00
|9.35
|0.58
|5.45
|Phase 1
|HTF25-034
|0.00
|23.65
|23.65
|0.37
|8.68
|Phase 1
|including
|21.35
|23.65
|2.30
|0.64
|1.48
|Phase 1
|HTF25-038
|0.00
|22.05
|22.05
|0.53
|11.61
|Phase 1
|including
|0.70
|6.10
|5.40
|0.68
|3.66
|Phase 1
|including
|8.15
|18.70
|10.55
|0.60
|6.34
|Phase 1
|HTF25-039
|0.00
|23.85
|23.85
|0.36
|8.57
|Phase 1
|HTF25-045
|0.00
|20.70
|20.70
|0.45
|9.28
|Phase 1
|including
|11.00
|17.00
|6.00
|0.60
|3.60
|Phase 1
|HTF25-046
|0.00
|23.55
|23.55
|0.35
|8.19
|Phase 1
|HTF25-047
|0.00
|23.70
|23.70
|0.41
|9.83
|Phase 1
|HTF25-051
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|0.37
|9.33
|Phase 1
|including
|19.00
|23.00
|4.00
|0.51
|2.03
|Phase 1
|HTF25-052
|1.00
|22.40
|21.40
|0.34
|7.23
|Phase 1
|HTF25-053
|0.00
|23.80
|23.80
|0.30
|7.23
|Phase 1
|HTF25-057
|0.00
|23.30
|23.30
|0.29
|6.66
|Phase 1
|HTF25-059
|0.00
|22.25
|22.25
|0.32
|7.20
|Phase 1
|including
|19.80
|22.25
|2.45
|0.54
|1.32
|Phase 1
|HTF25-060
|0.00
|21.90
|21.90
|0.33
|7.21
|Phase 1
|HTF25-092
|8.70
|20.82
|12.12
|0.36
|4.34
|Phase 1
|HTF25-104
|0.00
|17.87
|17.87
|0.26
|4.63
|Phase 1
|HTF25-115
|0.00
|22.55
|22.55
|0.42
|9.37
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.26
|1.26
|Phase 1
|including
|18.75
|21.85
|3.10
|0.48
|1.49
|Phase 1
|HTF25-123
|0.00
|16.75
|16.75
|0.48
|8.00
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|4.10
|4.10
|0.57
|2.33
|Phase 1
|including
|11.30
|16.75
|5.45
|0.51
|2.80
|Phase 1
|HTF25-125
|0.00
|17.85
|17.85
|0.48
|8.62
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|2.00
|2.00
|0.58
|1.17
|Phase 1
|including
|5.00
|7.60
|2.60
|0.56
|1.47
|Phase 1
|including
|12.00
|15.60
|3.60
|0.66
|2.37
|Phase 1
|HTF25-129
|0.00
|23.40
|23.40
|0.54
|12.56
|Phase 1
|including
|3.70
|9.65
|5.95
|0.52
|3.10
|Phase 1
|including
|13.70
|23.40
|9.70
|0.62
|5.98
|Phase 1
|HTF25-186
|0.00
|24.10
|24.10
|0.28
|6.71
|Phase 2
|HTF25-191
|0.00
|23.30
|23.30
|0.24
|5.52
|Phase 2
|HTF25-198
|0.00
|26.90
|26.90
|0.32
|8.57
|Phase 2
|HTF25-210
|0.00
|23.45
|23.45
|0.23
|5.35
|Phase 2
|HTF25-214
|0.00
|22.10
|22.10
|0.27
|6.06
|Phase 2
|HTF25-215
|0.00
|23.70
|23.70
|0.70
|16.64
|Phase 2
|HTF25-218
|0.00
|22.30
|22.30
|0.26
|5.74
|Phase 2
|HTF25-219
|0.00
|23.50
|23.50
|0.21
|5.05
|Phase 2
|HTF25-220
|0.00
|22.40
|22.40
|0.21
|4.66
|Phase 2
|HTF25-222
|0.00
|22.50
|22.50
|0.20
|4.61
|Phase 2
|HTF25-224
|0.00
|23.45
|23.45
|0.56
|13.03
|Phase 1
|including
|3.00
|6.00
|3.00
|0.58
|1.73
|Phase 1
|including
|9.50
|21.35
|11.85
|0.63
|7.42
|Phase 1
|HTF25-225
|0.00
|25.35
|25.35
|0.54
|13.66
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|3.05
|3.05
|0.53
|1.62
|Phase 1
|including
|11.00
|24.40
|13.40
|0.64
|8.55
|Phase 1
|HTF25-226
|0.00
|26.40
|26.40
|0.52
|13.83
|Phase 1
|including
|11.00
|25.00
|14.00
|0.61
|8.57
|Phase 1
|HTF25-227
|0.00
|23.60
|23.60
|0.52
|12.25
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|4.00
|4.00
|0.62
|2.47
|Phase 1
|including
|9.60
|21.35
|11.75
|0.60
|7.03
|Phase 1
|HTF25-230
|0.00
|23.25
|23.25
|0.48
|11.21
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|2.00
|2.00
|0.59
|1.17
|Phase 1
|including
|5.50
|14.30
|8.80
|0.54
|4.76
|Phase 1
|including
|20.00
|22.00
|2.00
|0.52
|1.04
|Phase 1
|HTF25-232
|0.00
|23.90
|23.90
|0.52
|12.36
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|3.05
|3.05
|0.65
|1.97
|Phase 1
|including
|10.65
|23.00
|12.35
|0.55
|6.77
|Phase 1
|HTF25-233
|0.00
|21.90
|21.90
|0.53
|11.52
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|3.05
|3.05
|0.51
|1.56
|Phase 1
|including
|8.10
|12.20
|4.10
|0.56
|2.31
|Phase 1
|including
|14.50
|21.90
|7.40
|0.59
|4.39
|Phase 1
|HTF25-234
|0.00
|22.45
|22.45
|0.53
|11.84
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|5.60
|5.60
|0.53
|2.97
|Phase 1
|including
|11.80
|22.45
|10.65
|0.61
|6.50
|Phase 1
|HTF25-235
|0.00
|22.85
|22.85
|0.41
|9.36
|Phase 1
|including
|13.70
|18.70
|5.00
|0.64
|3.18
|Phase 1
|HTF25-238
|0.00
|22.85
|22.85
|0.32
|7.39
|Phase 2
|including
|18.70
|22.85
|4.15
|0.66
|2.72
|Phase 2
|HTF25-245
|0.00
|22.65
|22.65
|0.27
|6.05
|Phase 2
|HTF25-246
|0.00
|23.75
|23.75
|0.31
|7.36
|Phase 2
|HTF25-247
|0.00
|23.10
|23.10
|0.41
|9.53
|Phase 1
|including
|14.00
|21.35
|7.35
|0.52
|3.84
|Phase 1
|HTF25-248
|1.50
|23.25
|21.75
|0.39
|8.41
|Phase 1
|HTF25-249
|0.00
|19.60
|19.60
|0.52
|10.14
|Phase 1
|including
|3.05
|4.55
|1.50
|0.70
|1.05
|Phase 1
|including
|9.15
|18.00
|8.85
|0.55
|4.87
|Phase 1
|HTF25-250
|0.00
|20.10
|20.10
|0.53
|10.62
|Phase 1
|including
|1.00
|6.10
|5.10
|0.56
|2.84
|Phase 1
|including
|12.00
|20.10
|8.10
|0.56
|4.57
|Phase 1
|HTF25-251
|0.00
|19.30
|19.30
|0.49
|9.48
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|3.05
|3.05
|0.51
|1.57
|Phase 1
|including
|9.00
|11.10
|2.10
|0.60
|1.26
|Phase 1
|including
|13.00
|19.30
|6.30
|0.53
|3.36
|Phase 1
|and
|21.35
|22.85
|1.50
|0.32
|0.48
|Phase 1
|HTF25-252
|0.65
|19.30
|18.65
|0.51
|9.51
|Phase 1
|including
|0.65
|2.60
|1.95
|0.65
|1.27
|Phase 1
|including
|9.00
|12.00
|3.00
|0.57
|1.70
|Phase 1
|including
|14.00
|19.30
|5.30
|0.57
|3.02
|Phase 1
|HTF25-253
|0.00
|19.50
|19.50
|0.51
|9.86
|Phase 1
|including
|9.65
|19.50
|9.85
|0.57
|5.66
|Phase 1
|HTF25-256
|0.00
|23.50
|23.50
|0.33
|7.80
|Phase 2
|HTF25-257
|0.00
|23.30
|23.30
|0.29
|6.77
|Phase 2
|HTF25-258
|0.00
|23.40
|23.40
|0.32
|7.41
|Phase 2
|HTF25-259
|0.00
|26.40
|26.40
|0.31
|8.23
|Phase 2
|including
|24.40
|26.40
|2.00
|0.53
|1.06
|Phase 2
|HTF25-260
|0.00
|22.20
|22.20
|0.35
|7.82
|Phase 2
|HTF25-261
|0.00
|24.70
|24.70
|0.29
|7.24
|Phase 2
|HTF25-262
|0.00
|23.30
|23.30
|0.28
|6.42
|Phase 2
|HTF25-263
|0.00
|23.95
|23.95
|0.30
|7.26
|Phase 2
|including
|21.35
|23.95
|2.60
|0.60
|1.56
|Phase 2
|HTF25-264
|0.00
|17.25
|17.25
|0.50
|8.64
|Phase 1
|including
|7.00
|9.65
|2.65
|0.50
|1.32
|Phase 1
|including
|10.65
|17.25
|6.60
|0.55
|3.66
|Phase 1
|HTF25-265
|0.00
|16.20
|16.20
|0.56
|9.07
|Phase 1
|including
|1.00
|3.45
|2.45
|0.51
|1.24
|Phase 1
|including
|7.60
|16.20
|8.60
|0.65
|5.56
|Phase 1
|HTF25-267
|0.00
|22.95
|22.95
|0.33
|7.57
|Phase 2
|including
|0.00
|3.75
|3.75
|0.59
|2.21
|Phase 2
|including
|17.75
|19.15
|1.40
|0.78
|1.10
|Phase 2
|HTF25-269
|0.00
|23.40
|23.40
|0.39
|9.05
|Phase 2
|HTF25-274
|0.00
|22.30
|22.30
|0.37
|8.22
|Phase 2
|including
|0.00
|2.00
|2.00
|0.53
|1.07
|Phase 2
|HTF25-275
|0.30
|22.45
|22.15
|0.34
|7.64
|Phase 2
|including
|20.00
|22.45
|2.45
|0.60
|1.46
|Phase 2
|HTF25-280
|0.00
|22.55
|22.55
|0.32
|7.28
|Phase 2
|including
|0.00
|2.60
|2.60
|0.54
|1.40
|Phase 2
|HTF25-290
|0.00
|21.35
|21.35
|0.25
|5.26
|Phase 2
|HTF25-293
|0.00
|20.40
|20.40
|0.28
|5.81
|Phase 2
|HTF25-297
|0.00
|20.65
|20.65
|0.40
|8.29
|Phase 2
|including
|12.50
|15.25
|2.75
|0.50
|1.37
|Phase 2
|HTF25-300
|0.00
|19.45
|19.45
|0.25
|4.91
|Phase 2
|HTF25-308
|0.85
|19.80
|18.95
|0.27
|5.02
|Phase 2
|HTF25-337
|0.00
|17.15
|17.15
|0.35
|6.06
|Phase 2
|HTF25-338
|0.00
|19.10
|19.10
|0.32
|6.12
|Phase 2
|including
|0.00
|1.50
|1.50
|0.82
|1.23
|Phase 2
|HTF25-344
|0.00
|22.00
|22.00
|0.38
|8.38
|Phase 1
|HTF25-347
|0.00
|22.35
|22.35
|0.36
|8.10
|Phase 1
|HTF25-351
|0.00
|16.50
|16.50
|0.32
|5.34
|Phase 2
|HTF25-352
|0.00
|15.05
|15.05
|0.29
|4.37
|Phase 2
|including
|0.00
|3.05
|3.05
|0.52
|1.58
|Phase 2
|HTF25-354
|0.00
|14.50
|14.50
|0.27
|3.88
|Phase 2
|HTF25-355
|0.70
|14.00
|13.30
|0.20
|2.60
|Phase 2
|HTF25-356
|0.00
|16.75
|16.75
|0.33
|5.49
|Phase 2
|HTF25-357
|0.00
|17.25
|17.25
|0.31
|5.40
|Phase 2
|HTF25-358
|0.00
|13.30
|13.30
|0.28
|3.70
|Phase 2
|HTF25-360
|0.00
|16.75
|16.75
|0.22
|3.62
|Phase 2
|HTF25-361
|0.50
|12.95
|12.45
|0.20
|2.46
|Phase 2
|HTF25-362
|1.50
|13.00
|11.50
|0.21
|2.39
|Phase 2
|HTF25-363
|0.00
|11.75
|11.75
|0.41
|4.81
|Phase 1
|HTF25-364
|0.00
|12.20
|12.20
|0.44
|5.32
|Phase 1
|including
|1.30
|4.30
|3.00
|0.55
|1.64
|Phase 1
|HTF25-365
|0.00
|13.70
|13.70
|0.51
|6.94
|Phase 1
|including
|8.00
|13.70
|5.70
|0.63
|3.61
|Phase 1
|HTF25-367
|1.50
|17.00
|15.50
|0.50
|7.71
|Phase 1
|including
|7.60
|11.00
|3.40
|0.52
|1.77
|Phase 1
|including
|13.00
|16.00
|3.00
|0.68
|2.04
|Phase 1
|HTF25-368
|0.00
|13.70
|13.70
|0.44
|6.06
|Phase 1
|including
|6.30
|9.75
|3.45
|0.61
|2.10
|Phase 1
|HTF25-369
|0.00
|14.70
|14.70
|0.36
|5.36
|Phase 1
|HTF25-370
|0.00
|13.10
|13.10
|0.35
|4.58
|Phase 1
|including
|0.00
|2.20
|2.20
|0.65
|1.42
|Phase 1
|HTF25-371
|3.80
|26.10
|22.30
|0.30
|6.67
|Phase 1
|HTF25-377
|0.65
|11.40
|10.75
|0.18
|1.95
|Phase 2
|HTF25-378
|0.50
|14.55
|14.05
|0.37
|5.21
|Phase 1
|HTF25-380
|0.00
|11.25
|11.25
|0.31
|3.49
|Phase 2
|HTF25-382
|0.00
|9.15
|9.15
|0.28
|2.58
|Phase 2
|HTF25-383
|0.00
|8.05
|8.05
|0.30
|2.41
|Phase 2
|HTF25-386
|0.60
|8.80
|8.20
|0.41
|3.39
|Phase 1
|HTF25-394
|5.65
|26.50
|20.85
|0.34
|7.09
|Phase 1
|including
|15.00
|16.75
|1.75
|0.57
|0.99
|Phase 1
|HTF25-398
|5.10
|24.25
|19.15
|0.38
|7.37
|Phase 1
|and
|27.45
|30.50
|3.05
|0.32
|0.97
|Phase 1
|HTF25-399
|9.15
|25.30
|16.15
|0.36
|5.83
|Phase 1
|and
|27.45
|28.95
|1.50
|0.29
|0.43
|Phase 1
|HTF25-400
|3.05
|25.80
|22.75
|0.29
|6.50
|Phase 1
|HTF25-402
|3.05
|24.40
|21.35
|0.42
|9.02
|Phase 1
|KP25-03
|0.00
|22.20
|22.20
|0.48
|10.68
|Phase 1
|including
|9.15
|16.25
|7.10
|0.62
|4.41
|Phase 1
|KP25-04
|0.00
|21.75
|21.75
|0.57
|12.48
|Phase 1
|KP25-10
|0.00
|3.50
|3.50
|0.48
|1.68
|Phase 1
|KP25-12
|0.00
|2.50
|2.50
|0.63
|1.59
|Phase 1
|KP25-15
|0.00
|28.45
|28.45
|0.32
|9.18
|Phase 2
*Note: Included intercepts are calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 2 m internal dilutions
Table 3: Hollinger Characterization Hole Details
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Inclination
| Depth
(m)
|HTF25-031
|476357.143
|5367015.985
|318.98
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-034
|476308.278
|5366767.342
|319.08
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-038
|476407.957
|5367018.796
|318.86
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-039
|476356.458
|5366817.212
|319.48
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-045
|476457.101
|5367018.727
|318.68
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-046
|476407.288
|5366819.106
|319.41
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-047
|476458.266
|5366968.531
|319.49
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-051
|476458.385
|5366869.167
|319.86
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-052
|476507.946
|5366668.244
|318.36
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-053
|476454.890
|5366816.791
|319.39
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-057
|476458.668
|5366717.489
|318.50
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-059
|476458.426
|5366667.765
|318.31
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-060
|476609.374
|5366667.792
|319.25
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-092
|476906.411
|5366963.948
|327.76
|0
|-90
|21.35
|HTF25-104
|476959.325
|5366818.673
|317.89
|0
|-90
|19.80
|HTF25-115
|476206.481
|5367069.559
|320.18
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-123
|476208.741
|5367163.035
|320.92
|0
|-90
|16.75
|HTF25-125
|476105.217
|5367168.272
|320.95
|0
|-90
|21.35
|HTF25-129
|476107.254
|5367070.740
|320.04
|0
|-90
|25.90
|HTF25-186
|476204.873
|5366315.484
|318.58
|0
|-90
|25.90
|HTF25-191
|476300.275
|5366314.895
|317.97
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-198
|476263.115
|5366171.068
|319.82
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-210
|476454.504
|5366264.149
|318.21
|0
|-90
|28.95
|HTF25-214
|476460.923
|5366478.921
|317.88
|0
|-90
|25.55
|HTF25-215
|476460.479
|5366510.566
|318.36
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-218
|476506.436
|5366214.686
|318.62
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-219
|476507.920
|5366264.078
|318.25
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-220
|476496.384
|5366317.592
|318.24
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-222
|476505.858
|5366416.460
|318.46
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-224
|476509.695
|5366516.151
|319.52
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-225
|476409.939
|5366526.238
|318.36
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-226
|476359.908
|5366529.777
|318.24
|0
|-90
|27.10
|HTF25-227
|476309.376
|5366532.774
|318.37
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-230
|476158.151
|5366620.687
|317.71
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-232
|476556.693
|5366523.081
|318.73
|0
|-90
|25.90
|HTF25-233
|476673.184
|5366512.958
|319.76
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-234
|476708.442
|5366518.389
|319.11
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-235
|476757.412
|5366514.956
|318.55
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-238
|476562.678
|5366474.561
|318.91
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-245
|476555.814
|5366164.776
|319.30
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-246
|476561.447
|5366120.124
|319.65
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-247
|476212.230
|5366565.072
|317.45
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-248
|476255.843
|5366569.032
|317.44
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-249
|476804.998
|5366514.795
|318.41
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-250
|476858.104
|5366515.778
|318.36
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-251
|476903.145
|5366516.912
|318.30
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-252
|476956.386
|5366516.623
|318.08
|0
|-90
|24.10
|HTF25-253
|477007.913
|5366520.210
|317.98
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-256
|476613.847
|5366116.349
|319.62
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-257
|476606.645
|5366166.815
|319.39
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-258
|476609.700
|5366220.756
|319.51
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-259
|476595.059
|5366260.527
|318.89
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-260
|476595.628
|5366315.063
|318.80
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-261
|476594.467
|5366370.699
|318.89
|0
|-90
|27.20
|HTF25-262
|476596.261
|5366413.198
|319.00
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-263
|476600.213
|5366467.450
|319.13
|0
|-90
|25.50
|HTF25-264
|477057.316
|5366519.561
|317.90
|0
|-90
|21.35
|HTF25-265
|477108.392
|5366518.666
|318.11
|0
|-90
|21.35
|HTF25-267
|476763.305
|5366470.078
|318.56
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-269
|476658.877
|5366167.147
|319.89
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-274
|476662.090
|5366418.335
|319.45
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-275
|476656.831
|5366463.706
|319.52
|0
|-90
|25.90
|HTF25-280
|476704.836
|5366318.553
|319.50
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-290
|476762.169
|5366420.276
|319.03
|0
|-90
|25.55
|HTF25-293
|476811.726
|5366217.974
|318.95
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-297
|476855.692
|5366120.888
|319.68
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-300
|476853.450
|5366265.638
|318.42
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-308
|476907.370
|5366266.967
|318.36
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-337
|477208.917
|5366165.781
|319.58
|0
|-90
|21.35
|HTF25-338
|477207.982
|5366217.214
|318.89
|0
|-90
|21.35
|HTF25-344
|476609.190
|5366614.514
|318.85
|0
|-90
|25.90
|HTF25-347
|476859.735
|5366620.159
|317.37
|0
|-90
|24.40
|HTF25-351
|477255.787
|5366214.419
|318.89
|0
|-90
|21.35
|HTF25-352
|477255.487
|5366262.081
|318.66
|0
|-90
|15.25
|HTF25-354
|477257.744
|5366369.719
|317.42
|0
|-90
|38.10
|HTF25-355
|477258.287
|5366405.732
|317.09
|0
|-90
|15.25
|HTF25-356
|477308.525
|5366164.569
|319.70
|0
|-90
|18.30
|HTF25-357
|477306.772
|5366216.993
|318.97
|0
|-90
|19.80
|HTF25-358
|477305.067
|5366264.644
|318.48
|0
|-90
|13.70
|HTF25-360
|477305.844
|5366367.549
|317.74
|0
|-90
|19.80
|HTF25-361
|477304.891
|5366418.583
|317.40
|0
|-90
|18.30
|HTF25-362
|477309.795
|5366462.496
|317.05
|0
|-90
|15.25
|HTF25-363
|477305.147
|5366523.099
|318.13
|0
|-90
|12.20
|HTF25-364
|477258.989
|5366523.615
|318.13
|0
|-90
|18.30
|HTF25-365
|477208.075
|5366516.480
|318.27
|0
|-90
|13.70
|HTF25-367
|477156.341
|5366566.370
|316.88
|0
|-90
|18.30
|HTF25-368
|477207.874
|5366568.063
|316.94
|0
|-90
|18.30
|HTF25-369
|477257.568
|5366561.570
|317.02
|0
|-90
|15.25
|HTF25-370
|477308.964
|5366568.017
|317.01
|0
|-90
|15.25
|HTF25-371
|476510.669
|5366770.068
|322.41
|0
|-90
|33.55
|HTF25-377
|477353.748
|5366466.182
|317.68
|0
|-90
|15.25
|HTF25-378
|477358.193
|5366523.183
|318.17
|0
|-90
|16.75
|HTF25-380
|477411.562
|5366217.522
|319.29
|0
|-90
|12.20
|HTF25-382
|477410.324
|5366318.096
|319.81
|0
|-90
|12.20
|HTF25-383
|477409.891
|5366367.316
|319.90
|0
|-90
|12.20
|HTF25-386
|477408.042
|5366515.705
|318.66
|0
|-90
|12.20
|HTF25-394
|476600.623
|5366868.220
|321.70
|0
|-90
|27.45
|HTF25-398
|476558.584
|5366913.374
|322.81
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-399
|476560.167
|5366862.291
|322.81
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-400
|476567.745
|5366812.788
|323.26
|0
|-90
|30.50
|HTF25-402
|476507.560
|5366961.433
|322.08
|0
|-90
|27.45
|KP25-03
|476407.928
|5367020.774
|318.93
|0
|-90
|27.45
|KP25-04
|476404.244
|5367035.508
|320.74
|0
|-90
|28.95
|KP25-10
|477591.339
|5366582.240
|320.86
|0
|-90
|19.80
|KP25-12
|477558.195
|5367011.050
|320.32
|0
|-90
|24.40
|KP25-15
|475872.774
|5366533.705
|319.28
|0
|-90
|59.45
Quality Control Procedures
Tailings core is collected by four-inch diameter continuous sonic coring. Tailings samples are cut, with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying to a maximum temperature of 60-degree Celsius. The samples are then sieved through a -180 μm screen (Tyler 80 mesh) to a 1.00 kg split of homogenize minus fraction material. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.
Qualified Person
John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.
About STLLR Gold
STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.
