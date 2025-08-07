403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Moves to Build Gaza Medical Facility on Galang Island
(MENAFN) Indonesia is moving swiftly to establish a medical treatment center on its uninhabited Galang Island aimed at caring for thousands of injured people from Gaza.
According to media, citing Hasan Nasbi, spokesperson for the presidential office, approximately 2,000 Gazans, including both wounded individuals and their family members, are expected to receive care at the facility.
President Prabowo Subianto has directed the defense and foreign ministries to finalize the logistics for this humanitarian effort during a recent cabinet session.
Hasan Nasbi detailed, Prabowo has "given instructions for Indonesia to provide medical assistance for around 2,000 Gazans who are victims of war, including those wounded by bombs or the rubble … as well as their family members.”
The location was chosen for its existing infrastructure. "We intend to set up the medical treatment center in Galang Island because it already has a hospital, as well as the supporting facilities," Hasan explained.
Historically, Galang—part of the western Riau Islands province—has served as a refuge during crises, previously hosting COVID-19 patients and Vietnamese refugees escaping conflict between 1979 and 1996.
"This is not an evacuation, but only for medical treatment. They will return to Gaza once they have recovered. We are not moving them [out from Gaza], but this is a humanitarian operation to help as many people as we can," Hasan emphasized.
As the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, Indonesia also plans to send peacekeepers to Gaza contingent upon a ceasefire agreement.
The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israel facing global condemnation for its intense military campaign that has killed over 61,000 people since October 2023. The conflict has left the enclave devastated and on the brink of famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Israel is also currently under scrutiny in a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in the region.
According to media, citing Hasan Nasbi, spokesperson for the presidential office, approximately 2,000 Gazans, including both wounded individuals and their family members, are expected to receive care at the facility.
President Prabowo Subianto has directed the defense and foreign ministries to finalize the logistics for this humanitarian effort during a recent cabinet session.
Hasan Nasbi detailed, Prabowo has "given instructions for Indonesia to provide medical assistance for around 2,000 Gazans who are victims of war, including those wounded by bombs or the rubble … as well as their family members.”
The location was chosen for its existing infrastructure. "We intend to set up the medical treatment center in Galang Island because it already has a hospital, as well as the supporting facilities," Hasan explained.
Historically, Galang—part of the western Riau Islands province—has served as a refuge during crises, previously hosting COVID-19 patients and Vietnamese refugees escaping conflict between 1979 and 1996.
"This is not an evacuation, but only for medical treatment. They will return to Gaza once they have recovered. We are not moving them [out from Gaza], but this is a humanitarian operation to help as many people as we can," Hasan emphasized.
As the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, Indonesia also plans to send peacekeepers to Gaza contingent upon a ceasefire agreement.
The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israel facing global condemnation for its intense military campaign that has killed over 61,000 people since October 2023. The conflict has left the enclave devastated and on the brink of famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Israel is also currently under scrutiny in a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment