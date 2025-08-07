Telangana Explores Alternate Options For 42 Pc Backward Class Reservation

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) As the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre appears in no mood to give assent to Telangana Bills to enhance reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent, the ruling Congress party is exploring alternate options to implement the quota in the upcoming local body elections.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday stated this during an informal chat with media persons in New Delhi, where he is campaigning with his Cabinet, party MPs and state legislators for three days to press the demand for Presidential assent to the two Bills passed by the state legislature.

The Bills passed in March are aimed at enhancing reservation for BCs to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies. As this would take the overall reservation beyond the 50 per cent limit prescribed by the Supreme Court, the Governor sent the Bills to the President for her assent.

A draft ordinance to amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018 to implement 42 per cent BC reservation in upcoming local body elections is also awaiting the Centre's nod.

The Chief Minister said that the state government may issue an order to set aside the legislation passed by the previous government for a 50 per cent reservation ceiling in local bodies. However, anybody can approach the court and get a stay on the Government Order.

“Another option before the government is not to conduct the local body elections now. But if we postpone the elections, the Panchayat Raj institutions will not get the funds from the Centre, and this would lead to the collapse of the governance system in villages,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the third option before them is to give 42 per cent tickets in local body elections to BCs. He believes that by doing this, Congress can pressure other parties to do the same.

In June, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to conduct the elections to local bodies within three months. The government was directed to finalise the reservation by the end of July and conduct the elections to the gram panchayats by September

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government would conduct the election as per the court's order. He believes that 10 days are enough to complete the local body elections.

“We have proved the Congress party's commitment to 42 per cent reservations. No one can question our sincerity. Since our fight is against the Centre, we made our voice heard at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Revanth Reddy, who led a dharna at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday demanding Presidential assent for the BC reservation Bills, stated that they would continue their fight and exert pressure on the Centre.

The Chief Minister also stated that they would wait until evening for the appointment with President Droupadi Murmu. He hoped that she would make a decision independently.

He said that if the President does not give the appointment, they would be forced to conclude that Prime Minister Narendra Modi“pressurised” her.

He ridiculed Union Minister Kishan Reddy, saying he was speaking on the issue of BC reservation without any understanding.

On Kishan Reddy's objection about reservations to Muslims, the Chief Minister clarified that there is no sub-categorisation in political reservations.

“There is no reservation for Muslims in local bodies. He became a Union Minister without even this basic knowledge,” he said.