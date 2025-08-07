Tilray Brands Launches The Humble Seed Whole Wheat Protein Crackers At Whole Foods Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Humble Seed Introduces the Ultimate Protein Snack and Better-for-You Crackers with 5g of Superseed Protein

NEW YORK and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Humble Seed, a better-for-you snack brand from Tilray Wellness a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced the launch of its new Whole Wheat Protein Crackers featuring 5g of plant-based protein per serving. Available in three crave-worthy flavors- Sea Salt , Garlic Herb , and Rosemary Sea Salt -this innovation is now debuting exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

The Humble Seed makes wholesome superseeds the star of the show. The brand's new Whole Wheat Protein Crackers combine a blend of hemp, chia, flax, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds with whole wheat flour for a crunchy, satisfying snack. Each 30g serving (about 21 bite-sized crackers) contains 5g of plant-based protein-perfect for fueling nourishing, everyday snacking.









“Consumers want more protein in their diets-but not just from shakes or bars,” said Jared Simon, President of Tilray Wellness.“Seeds are a plant-based, sustainable way to add protein without compromising taste or texture. These crackers deliver just that-bold flavor, real herbs, and a protein boost in every bite.”

“Crackers are a pantry staple, but we've seen that shoppers are increasingly on the look for more protein-forward options,” added Jennifer Mandanici, Store Support Merchant for Cookies, Crackers and Crispbreads at Whole Foods Market.“We've seen fiber-rich crackers gain momentum, and we believe protein could be the next frontier. That's why we're thrilled to introduce this innovation from The Humble Seed at Whole Foods Market.”

Perfectly Bite-Sized. Deliciously Crisp.

The Humble Seed Whole Wheat Protein Crackers are now available in three flavors:



Sea Salt: With a hint of sea salt and 5g protein per 30g serving, these crackers are an instant classic with all your snack time favorites - from hummus and guacamole to cottage cheese.

Garlic Herb: An iconic flavor duo gets the superseed treatment. Packed with savory herbs and 5g of protein per 30g serving, this one is hard to put down. Rosemary Sea Salt: Elevated with a touch of rosemary, these crackers with 5g of protein per 30g serving shine solo or alongside any cheese or snack board.



The Humble Seed Whole Wheat Protein Crackers are plant-based and Non-GMO Project Verified , Kosher made without soy and packed with wholesome ingredients. Find them now at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and online at .

About The Humble Seed

The Humble Seed, a brand of Tilray Wellness, puts the power of seeds - sunflower, flax, pumpkin, chia, and hemp-at the heart of every snack. With nationally available grain-free and whole wheat options in multiple savory flavors, The Humble Seed crackers are plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher, offering a deliciously sustainable way to snack.



About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

