TSMC stocks rise after Trump’s tariffs
(MENAFN) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) saw its stock rise by 5% on Thursday after it was confirmed that the firm would not be affected by the newly announced 100% tariff on semiconductors imposed by US President Donald Trump, according to reports.
A Taiwanese official stated that TSMC secured an exemption from the tariffs due to its investment in American manufacturing facilities. “TSMC is exempted from the chip tariffs because it has set up plants in the US,” the official explained.
As for other Taiwanese semiconductor companies that might be impacted by the new levies, the official noted that they “shall continue to stay ahead” as long as their global competitors are subject to the same trade measures.
The official also mentioned that the United States remains open to continuing trade discussions with Taiwan regarding tariffs.
Despite the introduction of these significant duties, Taiwan's government still expects its economy to grow by 3.1% in 2025.
These comments followed President Trump’s announcement earlier in the day that the United States would impose “a very large tariff” on chips and semiconductors. He described the new duty as being “approximately 100%,” although no specific date for implementation was provided.
"But if you're building in the United States of America, there's no charge, even though you're building and you're not producing yet, in terms of the big numbers of jobs, and all of the things that you're building. If you're building, there will be no charge," he said.
