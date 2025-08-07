Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan’s explosion leaves fourteen people dead


2025-08-07 06:43:06
(MENAFN) An explosion in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region on Thursday left two people dead and at least 14 others injured, according to local police.

The blast occurred in a market located in Wana, the administrative center of South Waziristan, near the Afghan border. Authorities said the explosion was triggered by a remote-controlled device. Among the injured were two police officers, as confirmed by the local police chief.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which adds to a growing number of similar incidents that have taken place in the region in recent months.

The explosion comes amid reports suggesting that Pakistani security forces may soon launch a new operation targeting suspected militant groups in the tribal areas, which have been plagued by violence for years.

The country has experienced a rising wave of attacks targeting both civilians and security personnel. Officials have attributed many of these incidents to "Afghan-based" militants allegedly aligned with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

