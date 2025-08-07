403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan’s explosion leaves fourteen people dead
(MENAFN) An explosion in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region on Thursday left two people dead and at least 14 others injured, according to local police.
The blast occurred in a market located in Wana, the administrative center of South Waziristan, near the Afghan border. Authorities said the explosion was triggered by a remote-controlled device. Among the injured were two police officers, as confirmed by the local police chief.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which adds to a growing number of similar incidents that have taken place in the region in recent months.
The explosion comes amid reports suggesting that Pakistani security forces may soon launch a new operation targeting suspected militant groups in the tribal areas, which have been plagued by violence for years.
The country has experienced a rising wave of attacks targeting both civilians and security personnel. Officials have attributed many of these incidents to "Afghan-based" militants allegedly aligned with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
The blast occurred in a market located in Wana, the administrative center of South Waziristan, near the Afghan border. Authorities said the explosion was triggered by a remote-controlled device. Among the injured were two police officers, as confirmed by the local police chief.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which adds to a growing number of similar incidents that have taken place in the region in recent months.
The explosion comes amid reports suggesting that Pakistani security forces may soon launch a new operation targeting suspected militant groups in the tribal areas, which have been plagued by violence for years.
The country has experienced a rising wave of attacks targeting both civilians and security personnel. Officials have attributed many of these incidents to "Afghan-based" militants allegedly aligned with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment