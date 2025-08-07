Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders

CoinProp has officially launched its crypto-native prop firm offering access to over 500 digital assets through real-time Bybit data, advanced TradingView charting, and a fully in-house tech stack. now available to traders worldwide.

In today's rapidly evolving crypto trading landscape, prop trading platforms have struggled to keep pace with the needs of serious digital asset traders. Most still rely on outdated models, offering CFD-based evaluations through legacy forex infrastructure repackaged for crypto. CoinProp, however, is taking a different approach, designed to close a longstanding gap in the industry.

Launched by a team of veteran crypto traders who experienced the limitations of traditional platforms firsthand, CoinProp was created as a direct response to inefficient tools in crypto prop trading. They built the prop firm they wished had existed.

The All-in-One Terminal for Crypto Traders

At the core of CoinProp is CPX , the proprietary trading terminal built specifically for crypto trading. It's a high-fidelity simulation engine using live Bybit data, and integrates with TradingView, the most popular charting platform in the world. Traders get access to hundreds of customizable charts and indicators, with execution speeds that meet professional expectations.

CPX is an all-in-one platform with advanced risk management features. Traders can track their performance in real time, manage up to four accounts simultaneously, reverse trades with one click, instantly adjust TP/SL levels with drag and drop, execute partial closes, journal trades, and much more.

User experience is central to everything at CoinProp. The platform is clean, customizable, and intuitive enough for beginners, yet powerful enough for advanced traders. It has already been rigorously tested in beta phase, with hundreds of hours of live simulated trading by early-access users. The CPX Trading Terminal was built from scratch by CoinProp to give crypto traders the tools they've always deserved.

In-House Development for Complete Platform Control

Unlike many prop firms that rely entirely on white-labeled proprietary tech providers, CoinProp is fully independent. Every system is developed and maintained by its development team, ensuring long-term stability. Traders can be confident that CoinProp's operations are not dependent on third-party platforms, which allows for faster development cycles, tighter quality control, and updates shaped directly by community feedback.

Transparent Funding Model with Fast Payouts

CoinProp is designed to empower crypto traders and earn their trust from day one. There are no hidden fees, no surprise conditions, and no upsells. New users can try the full platform free for 14 days with no credit card required.

Once funded, payouts are fast, typically processed within a few hours and always within 24, with no lengthy reviews or delays.

The Future of Crypto Prop Trading

CoinProp isn't just another prop firm with crypto added as an afterthought. It is purpose-built for the new generation of traders who demand real access, better tools, and complete transparency.

For traders who see crypto not as a hobby, but as a craft, a career, or a serious pursuit, CoinProp delivers the professional-grade experience they've been waiting for.

About CoinProp

CoinProp is a crypto prop trading platform that funds talented traders with up to $200,000 in virtual capital, so they can trade freely and focus on growth. CoinProp unlocks the opportunity for traders to earn consistent funded payouts without risking personal funds. With a fast, reliable, and trader-focused experience, CoinProp rewards smart risk management with real results. Founded in 2024, CoinProp is operated by a St. Lucia-registered company, with its headquarters registered in Canada.