Apple to invest one hundred billion dollars to expand its US productions
(MENAFN) Apple revealed plans on Wednesday to expand its US-based production efforts with an additional $100 billion investment, raising the company’s total planned domestic investment to $600 billion over the next four years, according to reports.
The tech firm’s new spending package includes a $2.5 billion allocation aimed at manufacturing all iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass at Corning’s facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.
“For the first time ever, every single new iPhone and every single new Apple Watch sold anywhere in the world will contain cover glass made in Kentucky,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the announcement at the White House.
Cook highlighted that earlier in the year, the company committed $500 billion to US operations over the same timeframe, and that the initiative is already showing tangible progress.
“Earlier this year, we broke ground on a new factory in Houston to make advanced AI servers, and just last month, the very first test unit rolled off that factory's line, proudly made in America,” he said.
Included in the latest investment is the launch of a new effort known as the American Manufacturing Program.
“It will spur even more production right here in America for critical components used in Apple products all around the world. And we're thrilled to announce that we've already signed new agreements with 10 companies across America to do just that,” Cook said.
