UN Chief Urges Smarter Logistics And Stronger Partnerships For Lldcs

Speaking to journalists in Awaza following the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the urgent need for landlocked developing nations to gain access to smarter logistics, streamlined systems, and stronger partnerships with transit countries, Azernews reports, citing the UN.

“To reduce delays and costs, it is essential to digitalize border operations and modernize transport networks,” Guterres stated.

Landlocked developing countries account for over 7% of the world's population, yet in 2024, their share of global trade stood at just 1.2%. This stark disparity underscores how physical barriers can quickly become economic obstacles.

Guterres noted that the Avaza Action Programme for 2024–2034, adopted last year by the UN General Assembly, aims to reverse these trends. However, he warned that turning ambition into tangible outcomes will require bold and coordinated efforts across borders and sectors.

Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), emphasized the importance of the right policy frameworks:

“If you implement the right policies, trade volumes can increase significantly. In my view, the biggest obstacle for landlocked countries is not geography-it's mindset.”

Founded in 1947, the IRU supports sustainable mobility and logistics worldwide, representing over 3.5 million transport operators in more than 100 countries. De Pretto noted that only 11 of the 32 landlocked developing countries have joined the UN-supported TIR system, which enables the seamless movement of goods under a mutually recognized customs framework.

Ian Saunders, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), emphasized the need to move from paper-based processes to digital data sharing between governments.

“We need 'single window' systems, where there is one unified point of access for all electronic trade data. This enables governments to analyze and respond in real-time.”

Saunders pointed to successful initiatives, such as cargo tracking systems in East and West Africa, and the use of electronic TIR carnets-sometimes referred to as“cargo passports”-in Central Asia. These digital documents facilitate customs clearance and guarantee payment of duties during transit.

Dmitry Maryasin, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), highlighted the adoption of a digitalization roadmap for the Trans-Caspian Corridor back in 2023.

He noted that UN tools and harmonized regulations are being used to facilitate trade across the corridor, enabling the transport of goods via both land and sea routes-including rail and shipping across the Caspian Sea-to connect Asia and Europe more efficiently.