403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
National interests of Iran’s are base ground for negotiating with US
(MENAFN) Iran's foreign minister stated Wednesday that any decision to restart nuclear negotiations with the United States will be based solely on what aligns with the country’s national interests.
Speaking during a broadcast interview, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran has received communication from the US about potentially renewing discussions surrounding its nuclear program. However, he emphasized that Iran’s participation in future talks will depend entirely on how such talks serve the country’s priorities.
His statements come just before an anticipated visit by representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran. Araghchi highlighted the importance of opening a new chapter in cooperation between Iran and the agency, especially given recent developments.
He clarified that the IAEA delegation is not scheduled to conduct inspections of nuclear sites during this visit. Additionally, he explained that the Supreme National Security Council holds the authority to make decisions about the future direction of nuclear negotiations, while the Foreign Ministry’s role is to carry out those decisions.
Speaking during a broadcast interview, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran has received communication from the US about potentially renewing discussions surrounding its nuclear program. However, he emphasized that Iran’s participation in future talks will depend entirely on how such talks serve the country’s priorities.
His statements come just before an anticipated visit by representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran. Araghchi highlighted the importance of opening a new chapter in cooperation between Iran and the agency, especially given recent developments.
He clarified that the IAEA delegation is not scheduled to conduct inspections of nuclear sites during this visit. Additionally, he explained that the Supreme National Security Council holds the authority to make decisions about the future direction of nuclear negotiations, while the Foreign Ministry’s role is to carry out those decisions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment