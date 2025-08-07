Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National interests of Iran’s are base ground for negotiating with US

(MENAFN) Iran's foreign minister stated Wednesday that any decision to restart nuclear negotiations with the United States will be based solely on what aligns with the country’s national interests.

Speaking during a broadcast interview, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran has received communication from the US about potentially renewing discussions surrounding its nuclear program. However, he emphasized that Iran’s participation in future talks will depend entirely on how such talks serve the country’s priorities.

His statements come just before an anticipated visit by representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran. Araghchi highlighted the importance of opening a new chapter in cooperation between Iran and the agency, especially given recent developments.

He clarified that the IAEA delegation is not scheduled to conduct inspections of nuclear sites during this visit. Additionally, he explained that the Supreme National Security Council holds the authority to make decisions about the future direction of nuclear negotiations, while the Foreign Ministry’s role is to carry out those decisions.

