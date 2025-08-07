EQS-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NORMA Group Launches High-Performance Quad Cable Cleat and Secures Major Order for Data Center Project in Asia

NORMA Group Launches High-Performance Quad Cable Cleat and Secures Major Order for Data Center Project in Asia Maintal, Germany, August 7, 2025 – NORMA Group has introduced a new corrosion-resistant stainless steel quad cable cleat designed to meet the specific requirements of large-scale electrical installations, such as data centers. The cable cleat is engineered to secure up to four cables simultaneously, offering superior mechanical stability, enhanced protection, and efficient space utilization in high-demand environments. The product was launched to the market in December 2024 and is produced in Changzhou, China. In the first half of 2025, NORMA Group received a significant order by a US customer for a data center project in Malaysia, which includes the new quad cable cleat. The company will deliver more than 92,000 cable cleats, thereof around 38 percent attributed to the new quad cable cleat. The cable cleats will be used to secure the more than 170 kilometers of electrical cables needed to power the data center. “This order highlights the market need and our ability to develop and deliver tailored solutions quickly,” said Mark Wilhelms, CEO of NORMA Group.“We see significant growth potential for our industrial business in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the area of data centers, rail infrastructure, and other high-performance applications.” With this newest addition, NORMA Group now offers a complete range of cable cleats – single, trefoil, and quad – broadening its product portfolio and strengthening its position in global markets. Additional information on the company is available at . Press photos are available from our platform at /images . Contact NORMA Group SE Lina Bosbach Director Group Communications Email: ... Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 7606 Jennifer Oborny Group Communications Manager Email: ... Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 7604 Kim Bösken Junior Group Communications Manager Email: ... Phone: +49 (0)1522 482 9418 About NORMA Group

NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized joining and fluid-handling technology. With around 7,800 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group's products help reduce emissions harmful to the climate and use water more efficiently. Its innovative joining solutions are used in water supply, irrigation and drainage systems, vehicles with conventional and alternative drive systems, ships and aircraft, as well as buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 1.2 billion in 2024. The company has a global network of 25 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.

