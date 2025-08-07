NORMA Group Launches High-Performance Quad Cable Cleat And Secures Major Order For Data Center Project In Asia
|
EQS-News: NORMA Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NORMA Group Launches High-Performance Quad Cable Cleat and Secures Major Order for Data Center Project in Asia
Maintal, Germany, August 7, 2025 – NORMA Group has introduced a new corrosion-resistant stainless steel quad cable cleat designed to meet the specific requirements of large-scale electrical installations, such as data centers. The cable cleat is engineered to secure up to four cables simultaneously, offering superior mechanical stability, enhanced protection, and efficient space utilization in high-demand environments.
The product was launched to the market in December 2024 and is produced in Changzhou, China. In the first half of 2025, NORMA Group received a significant order by a US customer for a data center project in Malaysia, which includes the new quad cable cleat. The company will deliver more than 92,000 cable cleats, thereof around 38 percent attributed to the new quad cable cleat. The cable cleats will be used to secure the more than 170 kilometers of electrical cables needed to power the data center.
“This order highlights the market need and our ability to develop and deliver tailored solutions quickly,” said Mark Wilhelms, CEO of NORMA Group.“We see significant growth potential for our industrial business in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the area of data centers, rail infrastructure, and other high-performance applications.”
With this newest addition, NORMA Group now offers a complete range of cable cleats – single, trefoil, and quad – broadening its product portfolio and strengthening its position in global markets.
Additional information on the company is available at . Press photos are available from our platform at /images .
Contact
NORMA Group SE
Lina Bosbach
Director Group Communications
Email: ...
Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 7606
Jennifer Oborny
Group Communications Manager
Email: ...
Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 7604
Kim Bösken
Junior Group Communications Manager
Email: ...
Phone: +49 (0)1522 482 9418
About NORMA Group
07.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment