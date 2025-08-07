IOM Identifies Skills, Creates Jobs For Returnees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with other international partners, aims to identify the skills of refugees and help provide them with employment opportunities and increased support.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wrote on his X account that the Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, met with IOM Chief of Mission, Mohammad Abdiker, and his accompanying delegation in Kabul.

Abdiker stated that the organisation is ready to fully cooperate with the Afghan government and provide all possible support to refugees.

Referring to IOM's efforts to protect refugee rights in host countries, he emphasised that the organisation, alongside other international bodies, is working to assess refugees' skills and create opportunities for their employment and support.

Fitrat added that Maulvi Hanafi, while thanking IOM for its humanitarian assistance, noted that although the deportation of Afghan migrants from neighbouring countries has increased, the situation remains fully under control.

He also highlighted the growing need for human resources, tents, transportation, hangars, and other essential items from relevant agencies.

Hanafi called on host countries and responsible international organisations to pay serious attention to safeguarding the rights of refugees.

